Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-03-06 / 10:04 · Cooperation on charging and vehicle-to-grid services as well as renewable distributed energy projects · Expansion plans for European markets E.ON and Nissan pool their international expertise in the field of electric mobility and distributed energy generation and storage. At the Geneva Motor Show Nissan and E.ON have agreed on a strategic partnership to explore opportunities on pilot activities and commercial offers related to electric vehicles charging, vehicle-to-grid services and grid integration, as well as decentralised energy generation and storage solutions. This partnership is delivering on Nissan's commitment to develop a comprehensive electric ecosystem for both consumers and businesses as well as E.ON's vision to setting the electric vehicle as part of the eMobility ecosystem. The partners have already started this cooperation in Denmark where a customer receives a complete package consisting of a charging station for their home and benefits from an energy flat rate to charge their Nissan EV. On this basis, we are now intending to expand the program to other European countries in the near future to further support the sustainable electrification of mobility and home. In addition, the partnership will leverage Nissan's vehicle-to-grid infrastructure and advanced bi-directional charging technology to allow customers to optimize their energy use and costs. E.ON's extensive experience in solar and storage solutions for home owners will allow the partners to offer renewable energy solutions to Nissan customers and optimize their electricity costs. Paul Willcox, chairman of Nissan Europe, commented: "We're on a mission to break down every barrier to EV ownership. This exciting partnership with E.ON is another step on that journey. Our goal is for Nissan to be recognised as the go-to automotive partner for energy services, with the ultimate ambition to provide free electricity for our EV customers." Karsten Wildberger, Chief Operating Officer of E.ON, commented: "The partnership between Nissan and E.ON is driven by our desire to set the electric car free. We are committed to provide customers with innovative, integrated and sustainable energy products and services. Our partnership with Nissan is an important step towards this goal." This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by E.ON Group Management and other information currently available to E.ON. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. E.ON SE does not intend, and does not assume any liability whatsoever, to update these forward-looking statements or to align them to future events or developments. End of Media Release Issuer: E.ON SE Key word(s): Energy 2018-03-06 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: E.ON SE Brüsseler Platz 1 45131 Essen Germany Phone: +49 (0)201-184 00 E-mail: info@eon.com Internet: www.eon.com ISIN: DE000ENAG999 WKN: ENAG99 Indices: DAX, EURO STOXX 50 Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange End of News DGAP Media 660777 2018-03-06

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 06, 2018 04:04 ET (09:04 GMT)