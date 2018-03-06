

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's construction sector grew at the weakest pace in 13 months in February, data from IHS Markit showed Tuesday.



The headline construction Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 52.7 in February from an 82-month high of 59.8 in January. A score above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



February saw sustained expansion in both commercial and housing activity. However, civil engineering returned to contraction after a brief upturn at the start of the year.



Rises in new orders and employment maintained the sector's forward momentum. Constructors also faced a steep rise in average prices paid for building materials and products, survey showed.



Purchasing activity among constructors showed further strong growth. In addition, the rise contributed to a marked deterioration in supplier delivery times.



Phil Smith, principal economist at IHS Markit said, 'January's spike in construction growth was helped by the unusually mild start to the year, so it was little surprise to see the sector retreat in February as winter weather conditions returned.'



