GFG Style and Envision Unveil Concept Car at Geneva Motor Show

GENEVA, March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, GFG Style and Envision unveil a new concept electric vehicle that brings together beautiful design with beautiful energy, to signpost the future of mobility.

The GFG Sibylla is a smart electric sedan developed in collaboration with Envision, a leader in smart energy management. The vehicle uses Envision's EnOS' energy IoT platform to integrate with its surrounding energy infrastructure, allowing the car to become intelligently integrated into the wider energy ecosystem. The design is functional and ergonomic, echoing the seamless integration of EnOS'.

2018 marks Giorgetto Giugiaro's 80th birthday; this car is a celebration of a lifetime dedicated to iconic automotive design. Giugiaro has made a tradition of presenting his prototype models at the Geneva Auto Show. In recognition, his classic Chevrolet Corvair Testudo Bertone, first unveiled in Geneva in 1963, is displayed alongside the Sibylla today.

A four-door luxury sedan, the car incorporates innovative solutions in terms of accessibility, functionality, and aesthetics. It revisits classic themes; it is elegant, with generous dimensions (over 5 metres long and 1.48 metres high). The choice of electric propulsion enhanced the interior space and allowed Giorgetto and Fabrizio Giugiaro to revolutionise accessibility and exploit this space by introducing rational, functional, ergonomic solutions both inside and outside of the vehicle.

"The integration of EV charging into the electricity grid is one of the biggest challenges for the automotive industry today. Sustainable mobility can only become a reality once sufficient clean energy is integrated into the energy system to charge millions of EVs, and for that to happen the world's transport and energy systems need to merge into one ecosystem. We joined forces with GFG Style to address this challenge," said Lei Zhang, Founder and CEO of Envision.

An electric car with a 75 KWh battery can store as much electricity as an average European household consumes in a week. Integrating the car into the energy system means the car canboth bean energy source and help contribute to stabilising the energy grid, a critical link between energy supply and demand. With EnOS', the car not only connects to a network of renewable energy assets, but alsocommunicates and shares energy with other vehicles, homes and buildings, enabling clean, secure and affordable electricity in a flexible and smart future energy system.

The Sibylla will be unveiled at Geneva Motor Show at 14:30 CET, on the GFG Style stand, located at Booth 1044 Hall 1.

Details of the car's architecture and interior are included below.

The name

The name Sibylla was chosen in reference to the figure from Latin mythology endowed with the ability to provide answers and predict the future. This connects to the ability of the EnOS' platform to make the car smart within the wider energy ecosystem, able to provide data from the external world and support the future of e-mobility. It is also a fitting tribute to Giorgetto's mother, named Sibylla.

The architecture

Out innovations in the car's design allow seamless entry and exit of the cockpit, making it surprisingly accessible, luminous and panoramic.

The drive enters by sliding the windscreen towards the front by 750 mm on three tracks: two on the bonnet and one on the roof. The central longitudinal structure also has hinges for the second-row passenger windows, which open in a gullwing fashion. The doors open at the same time as the windscreen and rear window; once seated, the cockpit closes automatically. Both the wrap-around windscreen and rear window can be adjusted at will, even when travelling at moderate speed. These solutions eliminate the side structure, allowing driver and passengers to enter like in a spider.

The large transparent roof dome is wraparound. Without the A-pillar it starts from the bonnet and reaches the B-pillar. The upper part of the side rises towards the confluence of the roof dome with the rear window. In the middle of the side, a bold, dynamically and optically "dry" dihedral breaks the surface; it connects to the big, protruding wheel arches, adding sportiness.

The generous 22-inch wheels are fitted with the innovative Pirelli Cyber Tyres, which, thanks to an internal sensor, provide essential information on tyre condition, road conditions and vehicle performance to both the driver and the car control unit. Innovative "stellar" wheels ensure a constant surface balance.

The low part between the wheel arches (in the sill zone) is recessed and facilitates exit from the seat centre and lightens the side. An edge that rests on the rear spoiler starts from the rear door, while the same door generates the line that envelops the rear window and the boot lid cut-line.

At the front, a precious grille enhances the trim aligned with the bonnet, showing the GFG logo. The horizontal headlights, seamless with the bonnet edge, are slim and feature a recognisable and distinctive illuminated pattern. Two spoilers and two air intakes are carved out of either side of the grille. An additional spoiler is to be found in the middle under the grille and joins up with the side spoilers.

At the far end of the front, at the confluence with the side, there is a slot with a front stop light. This device, which has never been fitted by any manufacturer or contemplated by lawmakers, is a preventive stop signal that would give pedestrians visual assurance when crossing the road that the approaching car is braking.

The bonnet with the two-windscreen slide-ways is well characterised and confirms the car's aggressive appearance, while supporting the sliding movement of the windscreen. Two cameras on each side act as a rear-view mirror and for controlling parking manoeuvres.

The rear view proposes lighting that follows the side panel section. The central logo masks the electric charging plug. The generous bumper proposes two spoilers in harmony with the patterns at the front.

At the rear, the trunk fits into the kamm tail designed for aerodynamic efficiency. It opens by leaving the rear window fixed as with classic sedans but with a particularly generous luggage compartment access.

The interior

The Sibylla has airy, panoramic spaces emphasized by a dashboard that develops crescent fashion over the entire windscreen cross member, four identical seats, two equal and independent central cabinets and an innovative space behind the rear seats.

In detail, the dashboard is equipped with displays and monitors that communicate data, with the most advanced information, empowered by Envision's EnOS' platform. Consistent with its name, the Sibylla offers a whole series of data to the drive from within the car and its outside environment, from the weather, to driving conditions, to the nearest charging point -- through a LED display positioned at the front of the car under the bonnet.

The Sybilla offers an aircraft-style yoke steering wheel. Touch pads are positioned on the wheel at thumb level to allow the best control with minimal distraction from driving.

The completely flat floor accommodates four identical seats with the same settings and services.

The surrounding space has been handled according to the best ergonomic criteria. In the middle, the two spacious, identical centre cabinets run on slides anchored to the seats to improve accessibility. A monitor is hinged to the front of the cabinets for access to the devices on the dashboard. The plate rotates and can be fully reclined to allow the user to move to the other side in case of need.

Due to the dome-type roof, the channel for the traditional window opening has disappeared and a very large recess in the door panel has been created. Above the armrest, a flap also allows access to a document compartment that replaces the one normally provided under the dashboard, which is rather inconvenient.

The generous dimensions of the cockpit have also made it possible to obtain space for suitcases, bags and garments behind the rear seats: this service is usually provided by the overhead compartment but with less privacy. The base of the luggage compartment is equipped with a sliding shelf, which moves 25cm outwards when the bonnet is raised to facilitate storage manoeuvres.

The interiors are finished with prestigious Poltrona Frau leather. The inside of the backrests of the four seats come with an innovative sensor device, engineered by the Japanese company Delta Kogyo Co, which detects sudden changes in passengers' physical condition (blood pressure variations, heart rate, etc.).

The Sibylla is equipped with a large luminous display inside the grille able to "communicate" with the outside world, providing information on the charge status of the batteries, giving movement alerts, signalling certain manoeuvres of the car as for example when braking or turning.

About GFG Style

GFG Style was born in 2015 from the extraordinary experience in the field of car design of its founders, Giorgetto and Fabrizio Giugiaro. Giorgetto is known all over the world as one of the most successful designers in automotive history. Fabrizio has been active in car design, industrial design and the planning and development of car interiors and exteriors for public and private clients for over 30 years.

They have been directly responsible for creating over 300 standard production models and more than 200 research prototypes for numerous manufacturers. GFG Style operates two premises in Moncalieri (Turin): its headquarters and an operational building. Fabrizio and Giorgetto Giugiaro have thus established the conditions that allow them make use of their personal skills to develop automotive projects with the facilities of a new styling center that generates innovative ideas using the most futuristic simulation and virtual reality technologies; the development of models and styling prototypes benefits from the specialist collaboration agreements consolidated in 50 years of activity that the automotive district of Turin can offer.

Today, GFG offers the motor industry a wide range of services and consultancies, centred on the conception, design and development of new vehicles and products: from styling to feasibility, modeling and prototyping, right down to the construction of show cars.

For more information visit: http://www.gfgstyle.com.

About Envision

Envision is a leading digital energy company. Envision owns the world's largest Energy IoT platform, EnOS', currently managing 100GW of energy assets globally (about the same as the UK's entire generating capacity). Integrating Sonnen, ChargePoint, AutoGrid, and Bazefield etc., Envision is building a comprehensive global energy IoT and smart city ecosystem.

Founded in 2007, the company's heritage is in the wind sector; today Envision is China's second largest wind turbine company and the eighth largest in the world. Headquartered in Shanghai, Envision has regional offices across Asia, Europe, North and South Americas and has established global R&D and engineering centres in Denmark, Germany and the United States.

Envision's mission is to "solve the challenges for a sustainable future"; the company is committed to creating a world of beautiful energy where everyone has access to clean, secure and affordable energy.

For more information visit: http://www.envision-energy.com.

TECHNICAL DATA

Sibylla project allows to have four 100Kw electric motors, 4WD and is equipped with a 100 kWh. Battery pack for a 450 Km electric range.

Brand GFG Model Sibylla Power 400 Kw Maximum speed Over 200 km/h Acceleration 0 - 100 km/h 4.5 sec Coupe type Sedan Seats 4 Length 5141 mm. Width 2080 mm. Height 1483 mm. Wheelbase 3165 mm. Battery capacity 100 kWh All-electric range 450 km Drive wheel All wheel drive (4x4)

Special thanks:

Poltrona Frau

Delta Kogyo

Pirelli

Sabelt

KristinaTi

SuperStile

