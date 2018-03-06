Rockstone Research: MGX Minerals Issues $1 Billion Dollar Life-of-Mine PEA for a World-Class Magnesium Project in British Columbia

Driftwood Stands Out as a Low-Cost, High-Margin Mine-To-Market Project for a Critical Metal

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2018 / Today, MGX Minerals Inc. (CSE: XMG); (OTCQB: MGXMF); (FSE: 1MG) released the eagerly awaited results of a maiden PEA ("Preliminary Economic Assessment") on its 100% owned Driftwood Magnesium Project in British Columbia, Canada.

The independent technical report examines the merits of building a conventional quarry pit mine with a processing and a furnace/kiln combination to produce a saleable Dead Burn Magnesium oxide (DBM) product along with a Caustic-Calcined Magnesium oxide (CCM) as a separate salable product. MGX President and CEO, Jared Lazerson, commented:

"We are extremely pleased with results of the PEA, which display Driftwood's ability to become a high-margin, low-cost producer of magnesium oxide in a politically secure jurisdiction. We believe this significant milestone outlines a clear path forward and provides numerous opportunities to further enhance the economics of the Project with a pre-feasibility study."

The full report can be accessed with the following links:

English: http://rockstone-research.com/index.php/en/research-reports/4370-MGX-Minerals-Issues-1-Billion-Dollar-Life-of-Mine-PEA-for-a-World-Class-Magnesium-Project-in-British-Columbia

German: http://rockstone-research.com/index.php/de/research-reports/4371-MGX-Minerals-verkuendet-1-Milliarde-PEA-fuer-ein-Weltklasse-Magnesiumprojekt-in-British-Columbia

