Call for Entries now open for the industry's most influential awards

Now well established as the most influential, most prestigious awards in the media, entertainment and technology industry, the IBC Innovation Awards continue to reflect the very latest in the use of technology to engage and excite audiences.

"The IBC Innovation Awards are the awards that everyone in our industry wants to win," said Michael Crimp, CEO of IBC. "We see projects from around the world, from the biggest players to exciting new providers, all competing to win one of our coveted awards. The quantity and quality of entries continues to grow each year, and this year we are sure that we will see an ever more diverse set of nominations, which means an even tougher task for our judges."

The IBC Innovation Awards are unique, celebrating collaboration to achieve real world goals. Whereas new products are the focus of other industry awards, the IBC Innovation Awards are won by companies who have drawn on the latest technologies to create proven solutions that find new ways to meet today's creative, commercial and technical challenges.

The three categories that make up the programme are: content creation, content distribution and content everywhere. The international panel of independent industry figures also have the power to award a Judges' Prize, which in the past has gone to organisations as diverse as French Canadian online content creator Groupe Média TFO and NASA, who accepted their award live from the International Space Station.

Michael Lumley, Chair of the judging panel, said "It does not matter where the nomination comes from, nor the size and scale of the project. Winners can be the biggest multi-national broadcasters, or they can be app developers with a very specific audience. What the judges are looking for is innovation and collaboration in all its forms to solve a real-world challenge, something that makes the content more engaging or more commercially successful.

"Whether you are established in the broadcast sector or focused on emerging technologies that are disrupting the industry, we encourage companies of all sizes and from across the industry to submit an entry for the IBC Innovation Awards remember innovation is key!"

All entries will benefit from the dedicated marketing programme surrounding the awards and are invited to attend the awards ceremony, which takes place during IBC on Sunday 16 September in the RAI Auditorium, Amsterdam.

The deadline for submissions is Monday 23 April.

Full details on how to enter can be found at show.ibc.org/InnovationAwards.

