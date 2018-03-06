The Fourth Shenzhen eCig Expo Will be Held in April

SHENZHEN, China, March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- From April 14to 162018, Shenzhen eCig Expo (hereinafter referred to as IECIE) hosted by Shenzhen UBM Creativity Exhibition Co., Ltd. will be formally opened in Halls 6/7/8/9 of Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center. This is the fourth session since itwas firstheld in 2015 and is evaluated as one of the most influential global eCig expos with the largest scale in the industry.

IECIE has always been striving to create the most professional B2B one-stop platform for exhibitors to promote the global eCig industry communication and development, further the pioneering innovation in the industry for mutual benefit and achievewin-win results.

Compared with previous expos, this time the scale is further amplified up to 37,500ãŽ¡, over 1500 brands, 50,000 professional visitors from 45 countries and regions and 350 domestic and overseas media will join, striving to drivethe promotion of vape culture and making it a high-level benchmark in the domain.

"Each year IECIE is a great vape party withprofessional and extensive types of visitorsand grasps the attention of global trendsetters. This year, similarly, vapers, offline stores, distributors, dealers, e-commerce, trading companies, overseas buyers, investment and financing institutions and group purchasing from all over the world are attracted and will take an active part in it," says Leeon, IECIE project director.

With the passionate cooperation of the expo and the concept of "vape and pop culture," this year the IECIE exhibitors will present increasingly cutting-edge products, with more diversified content and more creative forms. A hall for closed system related products will be established for the first time; the exhibitswill not only bethe industrial big data urgently needed, but also a forecast for future industrial tendencies that will effectively promote the eCig industry - the "blue ocean" not to be neglected to advance steadily and develop.

Another vision of the expo is to comply with health trends and popularize the eCig industry for visitors in an omnibearing way. "Compared with traditional cigarettes, eCigs greatly reduceharm to the body and are gradually becoming a preferred choice for health-conscious smokers to quit and replace cigarettes," says Leeon.

Why is IECIE being held in Shenzhen? The answer is obvious - by virtue of the advantages of electronic engineering and foreign trade industrial chain, Shenzhen has already become the global eCig industry cluster district. Data shows that in 2016 the global saleroom of eCigreached 10 billion USD and eCigs produced in Shenzhen accounted for over 80% of the output value worldwide. A host of excellent eCig enterprises are springing up, such as iJOY, Sigelei, Joytech, Aspire, SMOK, Hangsen, Vaptio, VAPORESSO, and Kimree.

Shenzhen also spares no effort in boosting the industrial standardization.At the end of 2017, it issued the first batch of domestic eCig industry group standards and started the implementation. It serves as an assistant for industrial development and innovation.

The audience pre-registration and application system of IECIE 2018 has already been opened on official website (www.iecie.com).

From Dec 7 to 9 of 2018, UBM Creativity will hold the "Shanghai Vape & CHAO Fête" at Shanghai New International Expo Center to create a vape party in combination with pop and street elements.

About the Organizer:

UBM Asia is the largest trade show organizer in Asia with over 290 events. In 2016, it helped almost 50,000 exhibitors do business in 11 niche sectors. Most of its events have been around for decades and are the must-attend event in their sectors in that country, region or even the world.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/649598/UBM_2017_IECIE_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/649599/UBM_2017_IECIE_1.jpg