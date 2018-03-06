In 2018, worldwide IT spending is predicted to hit $3.7 trillion, an increase of 4.5% from 2017 according to a recent report by Gartner. The increase in spending will be driven by emerging technologies; IoT, Blockchain and AI are projected to be the key growth areas.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180306005176/en/

Considering the power of these 3 technologies and the potential when used together, the IoT Tech Expo event will be hosted alongside the Blockchain Expo and AI Expo so attendees can explore the 3 ecosystems in 1, and gain insight into the impact they will have across a number of industries. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Many feel the game-changer for emerging technologies lies in the convergence of IoT, Blockchain and AI. Recently IoT Tech Expo speaker, Cisco's Maciej Kranz* stated that 2018 will be the time when the leading technologies of today; AI, IoT and blockchain will converge to power new solutions. And we can already see an example of this from Porsche which is currently testing IoT, AI and blockchain technology solutions for smart cars.

Considering the power of these 3 technologies and the potential when used together, the IoT Tech Expo event will be hosted alongside the Blockchain Expo and AI Expo so attendees can explore the 3 ecosystems in 1, and gain insight into the impact they will have across a number of industries. The 2018 World Series is set to welcome 34,000 attendees, 1000+ industry leading speakers and 900+ exhibitors with events taking place in London on the 18-19 April, Amsterdam on the 27-28 June and Silicon Valley on the 28-29 November.

Over the two days, there will be 18 conference tracks with key topics examined including:

Transport: Fleet management, railways, connected vehicles, road monitoring, airlines, maritime ports

Fleet management, railways, connected vehicles, road monitoring, airlines, maritime ports Supply Chain: Asset management, retail, consumer goods, geolocation, warehouse management, logistics, food tracking with blockchain, error reduction, data sharing

Asset management, retail, consumer goods, geolocation, warehouse management, logistics, food tracking with blockchain, error reduction, data sharing Smart Buildings Manufacturing: Connected factory facilities management, smart factories, construction, process efficiency

Connected factory facilities management, smart factories, construction, process efficiency Energy Utilities: Energy grid, analytics, smart grid data management, energy management systems, efficiency, predictive AI technologies, energy trading with blockchain applications

Energy grid, analytics, smart grid data management, energy management systems, efficiency, predictive AI technologies, energy trading with blockchain applications Smart Cities: Intelligent city management, global city partnerships, sustainability, connectivity

Intelligent city management, global city partnerships, sustainability, connectivity Finance Insurance: transforming services through blockchain, smart contracts, cryptofinance, ICOs, banking, automated advisors, fraud reduction

transforming services through blockchain, smart contracts, cryptofinance, ICOs, banking, automated advisors, fraud reduction Healthcare preliminary automated diagnosis, virtual nursing assistants, robot-assisted surgery, moving patient data with blockchain, privacy and security

preliminary automated diagnosis, virtual nursing assistants, robot-assisted surgery, moving patient data with blockchain, privacy and security Government Public Sector : significance of emerging tech, legislation, regulation, ethics, economic societal implications, potential blockchain uses for NGOs

: significance of emerging tech, legislation, regulation, ethics, economic societal implications, potential blockchain uses for NGOs Marketing, Retail Consumer Experience: chatbotspredictive analytics, deep learning tools for personalisation, algorithms, facial recognition, piracy, real estate

Speakers already confirmed for the London 2018 event include:

Frank Ferro, Director IT Logistic Solutions, PostNL

Peter Jackson, Chief Data Officer, Southern Water

Maciej Kranz, Vice President, Strategic Innovation, Cisco

Neil Marshall, Global Director, Coca Cola

Deon Newman, CMO, IBM Watson IoT

Blaine Tookey, Technology Principal, BP

Richard Ayoade, Data Privacy Lead UK Ireland, Philip Morris International

Mirko Senatore, Director Supply Chain Network Solutions Excellence, EMEA, Pfizer

Ash Booth, Head of AI Digital Assets, HSBC

Vincent Doumeizel, VP Food and Sustainability, Lloyd's Register

Paul Middle, Global Partnering Director, Connected Insurance, RSA

Maarten Ectors, Chief Digital Officer, Legal General

Jeremy Millar, Founding Board Member, Enterprise Ethereum Alliance

Patricia Friedel, Strategy Deployment Lead, Johnson Johnson

Kapil Dhar, Digital Transformation CIO, Lloyds Banking Group

Roberto Garcia, Head of Blockchain IT, Santander

Steve Kearns, Stakeholder Manager, Technology Delivery Group, Transport for London

Mark Simpson, Distinguished Engineer, Innovation Engineering, RBS

Than Hartsock, Manager, Production System Solutions, John Deere

Richard Jenkins, Head of Loss Prevention RFID, Marks Spencer

Dr. Frauke Neuser, Associate Director Scientific Communications, P&G

Michael Natusch, Global Head of AI, Prudential

Gustaf Landahl, Head of Department, City of Stockholm

Apurva Sinha, Head of Innovation Information Management, Network Rail

Dr. Juan Bernabe Moreno, Head of Advanced Analytics Data Lab, E.ON

Alexander Holt, Head Champion, CivTech Programme, Scottish Government

Pardeep Bassi, Head of Data Science, LV=

Kerry Malone, Head of UX Design, EDF Energy Innovation Lab

David Midgley, Group Telematics Manager, JCB

Simon Fabri, Technical Director Connected Home, Schneider Electric

Lord Tim Clement-Jones, Chair of the House of Lords AI Select Committee, UK Parliament

Roberto Hortal, Digital Innovation and Product Director, Co-op

Mark Meyrick, Head of Smart Grids, Ecotricity

Johanna Juselius, Senior Advisor, EU Affairs, Helsinki-Uusimaa Regional Council

Serdar Gürbüz, Digital Innovation Manager, Turkish Airlines

Borg Exelmans, EMEA Vegetables IT Director (Regional CIO), Monsanto

Stephen Moran, Head of Research, Bank of Ireland Innovation

You can view the full agenda at a glance here.

In addition to 18 conference tracks, there will be a joint exhibition of 300+ companies showcasing the latest technologies and innovations within IoT, Blockchain and AI. There will also be a dedicated start-up zone in partnership with IBM, Arrow and Indiegogo.

There are a range of tickets available including free expo passes which allow access to the exhibition and the open conference tracks across the 3 shows. For full conference and networking access, register for a Gold or Ultimate Pass. Find out more about ticket types here.

You can view the ticket options and register for the London event here.

You can find out more about the World Series 2018 and register for each event here. All 3 shows are co-located with the Blockchain Expo and AI Expo.

IoT Tech Expo Global 18-19 April Olympia London

IoT Tech Expo Europe 27-28 June RAI Amsterdam

IoT Tech Expo North America 28-29 November Santa Clara, Silicon Valley

For speaking, sponsorship and exhibitor enquiries please contact the team at enquiries@iottechexpo.com or call on +44 (0) 117 980 9023.

https://www.rtinsights.com/in-2018-get-ready-for-the-convergence-of-iot-ai-fog-and-blockchain/

© istockphoto/phive2015

NOTES FOR EDITORS

About IoT Tech Expo

The world's largest Internet of Things event series; the IoT Tech Expo (www.iottechexpo.com) hosts top level content and discussion, introducing and exploring the latest innovations in the Internet of Things arena. It bringstogether key industries including Manufacturing, Transport, Supply Chain, Insurance, Logistics, Government, Energy and Automotive, in addition to hosting the co-located Blockchain Expo and AI Expo.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180306005176/en/

Contacts:

IoT Tech Expo

Sarah Wheeler

sarah@iottechexpo.com

+44117 980 9023