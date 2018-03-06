

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares extended gains from the previous session on Tuesday as worries about an imminent trade war eased and Prime Minister Theresa May said she was confident of reaching a good Brexit deal.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 65 points or 0.91 percent at 7,181 in opening deals after rising 0.7 percent the previous day.



Smurfit Kappa shares jumped over 18 percent after the packaging company rejected an 'unsolicited and highly opportunistic' takeover offer from International Paper Co.



Tullow Oil rose about 1 percent after crude oil prices rose more than 2 percent overnight amid reports that Libya is suffering supply interruptions.



Intertek Group climbed 4 percent. The product testing, inspection and certification company lifted its full year dividend after reporting a 13 percent increase in pretax profit for 2017.



Bookmaker William Hill rose over 1 percent after signing a binding agreement to dispose of William Hill Australia to CrownBet Holdings Pty Ltd for an enterprise value of A$300 million.



Ashtead Group shares slumped 4.4 percent. The equipment rental company forecast full-year results in line with its expectations.



Just Eat plunged 10 percent as it reported a pre-tax loss of £76.0m for 2017, compared with a profit £91.3m in 2016.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX