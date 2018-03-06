Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD) MMC Norilsk Nickel: NORNICKEL REPORTS FULL YEAR 2017 AUDITED CONSOLIDATED IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS 06-March-2018 / 10:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PRESS RELEASE March 6, 2018 Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL» (PJSC «MMC «NORILSK NICKEL», «Nornickel», the «Company», the «Group») NORNICKEL REPORTS FULL YEAR 2017 AUDITED CONSOLIDATED IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS Moscow - PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel, one of the largest refined nickel and palladium producer in the world, reports today IFRS financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2017. 2017 HIGHLIGHTS · Consolidated revenue increased 11% y-o-y to USD 9.1 billion on the back of higher realized metal prices; · EBITDA was up 2% y-o-y to a robust USD 4 billion owing to higher metal revenue that was partly negatively offset by RUB appreciation against USD, one-off increase in social-related expenses and accumulation of palladium stock to deliver under the 2018 contracts; · EBITDA margin amounted to an industry-leading level of 44%; · CAPEX increased by 17% y-o-y to USD 2 billion as Bystrynsky copper project (Chita) was in its final construction stage and the Bystrinsky concentrator was launched into hot commissioning at the end of 2017, while the upgrade of nickel refining facilities at Kola entered into active construction; · Reported net debt/EBITDA ratio increased to 2.1x as of the end of 2017 driven mostly by the payment of dividend for 2016 and interim dividend for 2017 and one-off increase of working capital; · Net debt/EBITDA ratio for the purposes of calculating final dividend for 2017 amounted to 1.88x; · Major refinancing activities were completed in 2017, with new funding raised at record low interest rates, enabling a reduction of interest cost by over USD 150 million; · In October 2017, the Company paid interim dividend for 1H2017 in the amount of RUB 224.2 per ordinary share (approximately USD 3.8 per ADR); · In December 2017, Nornickel signed a 5-year USD 2.5 billion syndicated facility agreement with a group of international banks at Libor +1.5% . RECENT DEVELOPMENTS · On January 30, 2018 Moody's rating agency has raised Nornickel credit rating to the investment grade level "Baa3" and changed the outlook from "Stable" to "Positive". Therefore, Nornickel currently has investment grade credit ratings from all three international rating agencies Fitch, Moody's and S&P Global. KEY CORPORATE HIGHLIGHTS USD million (unless stated otherwise) 2017 2016 Change,% Revenue 9,146 8,259 11% EBITDA¹ 3,995 3,899 2% EBITDA margin 44% 47% (3 p.p.) Net profit 2,123 2,531 (16%) Capital expenditures 2,002 1,714 17% Free cash flow² (173) 1,591 (111%) Net working capital² 2,149 455 5x Net debt² 8,201 4530 81% Net debt, normalized for the purpose of 7,495 n.a. n.a. dividend calculation4 Net debt/12M EBITDA 2.1x 1.2x 0.9x Net debt/12M EBITDA for dividends 1.88x n.a. n.a. calculation Dividends paid per share (USD)³ 18.8 7.8 141% 1) A non-IFRS measure, for the calculation see the notes below. 2) A non-IFRS measure, for the calculation see an analytical review document ("Data book") available in conjunction with Consolidated IFRS Financial Results on the Company's web site. 3) Paid during the current period 4) Normalized on interim dividends and deposits with maturity of more than 90 days MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS The President of Nornickel, Vladimir Potanin, commented on the results: «2017 was an exceptionally important year for Nornickel as it was marked by the successful completion of a number of key development projects started in 2013-2014. With the upgraded Talnakh concentrator reaching its nameplate parameters and producing higher quality concentrates, Nadezhda smelting capacities expanded and Kola refining operations increased we managed to fully compensate for the idled metallurgical facilities of old Nickel Plant and increase production volumes of our key metals from own Russian feed by 7-15% year-on-year. In the end of last October, we launched the Bystrinsky project in Zabaykalsky Kray that became the largest mining operation built in Russia from scratch for the last ten years. For us it is not just a new asset that will deliver additional 70 thousand tons of copper and 250 thousand ounces of gold per annum, but also a perfect opportunity to implement the most advanced technological, social, human capital management and environmental solutions. As the global economic growth synchronized the optimism of investors returned to commodity market leading to a recovery of base metal and PGM prices in the second half of 2017. Therefore, our revenue was up 11% y-o-y to USD 9.1 billion and EBITDA amounted to USD 4 billion with a strong margin of 44%. Capital expenditures increased to USD 2 billion driven by the continuing downstream reconfiguration program, expansion of high-margin brownfield mining projects and the final stage of construction of Bystrinsky project. We continued investments in IT infrastructure including automated operating systems and shared service center. We have also finished a milestone project of delivering high-speed fiber cable to Norilsk. I would like to highlight that we took the advantage of favourable market conditions on global capital markets and historically low interest rates to substantially decrease our cost of capital. During the last year we prepaid expensive rouble loans for the total amount of RUB 60 billion, issued two Eurobonds for USD 1.5 billion with a historically low coupons for our Company, renegotiated the terms of bilateral credit facilities for the total amount of USD 2.5 billion and signed a USD 2.5 billion syndicated facility with a group of international banks at lowest rate available for Russian corporates. At the same time, we are not going to rest on our laurels and set even more ambitious goals for the years to come. The most important target for us is the cardinal improvement of environmental situation in Norilsk and Kola. Last year we decided to start Sulfur project that is aimed to decrease sulfur dioxide emissions in the Polar division by 75% by 2023. This is a colossal project that includes the construction of large facilities for the production of sulfuric acid with its further neutralization and will require from us around USD 2.5 billion of investments. As we believe in the future demand for our key metals we prepare a pipeline of new growth opportunities and within next couple of years will explore the possibility of development of South Cluster, further expansion of Talnakh Concentrator and joint venture with Russian Platinum to develop disseminated ores in the southern part of Norilsk industrial area. During the last five years we deliver industry-leading returns to our investors and I am sure that the realization of our plans for the next five years will give a huge impetus to the Company's development and proved for sustainable value creation for all shareholders». HEALTH AND SAFETY The lost time injury frequency rate (LTIFR) increased from 0.35 in 2016 to 0.43 in 2017, but remained in line with the global mining industry average. At the same time total recordable fatal accidents dropped 46% y-o-y (from 13 to 7) driven by the roll out of new corporate standards of safety, launch of video information systems and a risk control initiatives aimed at the reduction of safety-related risks. Each fatal accident has been reported to the Board of Directors and has been thoroughly investigated in order to prevent fatalities in future. The Company's management considers the health and safety of employees with a zero fatality rate as the key strategic priority and continues to implement a wide range of programmes to prevent occupational injuries. Overall, in 2017: · 38 internal audits of HSE management system were held; · 152 employees were fired for violation of cardinal health and safety rules (versus 148 in 2016); · 132 employees opted to refuse work assignments as they could potentially threaten their life and health (versus 162 in 2016). In 2017, Dupont Science and Technology LLC conducted an annual independent assessment of the current level of the occupational safety culture as well as changes to the HSE systems of the Group made during the year. According to this assessment, the company's integral score has been raised to 2.6 points in 2017 from 2.5 points in 2016 (1.4 points in 2014). METAL MARKETS Nickel in 2017 - price recovered in 2H on the back of strong global stainless and alloys demand; electric vehicles-related battery story

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 06, 2018 04:41 ET (09:41 GMT)