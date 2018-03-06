DJ MMC Norilsk Nickel: NORNICKEL REPORTS FULL YEAR 2017 AUDITED CONSOLIDATED IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS

PRESS RELEASE March 6, 2018 Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL» (PJSC «MMC «NORILSK NICKEL», «Nornickel», the «Company», the «Group») NORNICKEL REPORTS FULL YEAR 2017 AUDITED CONSOLIDATED IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS Moscow - PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel, one of the largest refined nickel and palladium producer in the world, reports today IFRS financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2017. 2017 HIGHLIGHTS · Consolidated revenue increased 11% y-o-y to USD 9.1 billion on the back of higher realized metal prices; · EBITDA was up 2% y-o-y to a robust USD 4 billion owing to higher metal revenue that was partly negatively offset by RUB appreciation against USD, one-off increase in social-related expenses and accumulation of palladium stock to deliver under the 2018 contracts; · EBITDA margin amounted to an industry-leading level of 44%; · CAPEX increased by 17% y-o-y to USD 2 billion as Bystrynsky copper project (Chita) was in its final construction stage and the Bystrinsky concentrator was launched into hot commissioning at the end of 2017, while the upgrade of nickel refining facilities at Kola entered into active construction; · Reported net debt/EBITDA ratio increased to 2.1x as of the end of 2017 driven mostly by the payment of dividend for 2016 and interim dividend for 2017 and one-off increase of working capital; · Net debt/EBITDA ratio for the purposes of calculating final dividend for 2017 amounted to 1.88x; · Major refinancing activities were completed in 2017, with new funding raised at record low interest rates, enabling a reduction of interest cost by over USD 150 million; · In October 2017, the Company paid interim dividend for 1H2017 in the amount of RUB 224.2 per ordinary share (approximately USD 3.8 per ADR); · In December 2017, Nornickel signed a 5-year USD 2.5 billion syndicated facility agreement with a group of international banks at Libor +1.5% . RECENT DEVELOPMENTS · On January 30, 2018 Moody's rating agency has raised Nornickel credit rating to the investment grade level "Baa3" and changed the outlook from "Stable" to "Positive". Therefore, Nornickel currently has investment grade credit ratings from all three international rating agencies Fitch, Moody's and S&P Global. KEY CORPORATE HIGHLIGHTS USD million (unless stated otherwise) 2017 2016 Change,% Revenue 9,146 8,259 11% EBITDA¹ 3,995 3,899 2% EBITDA margin 44% 47% (3 p.p.) Net profit 2,123 2,531 (16%) Capital expenditures 2,002 1,714 17% Free cash flow² (173) 1,591 (111%) Net working capital² 2,149 455 5x Net debt² 8,201 4530 81% Net debt, normalized for the purpose of 7,495 n.a. n.a. dividend calculation4 Net debt/12M EBITDA 2.1x 1.2x 0.9x Net debt/12M EBITDA for dividends 1.88x n.a. n.a. calculation Dividends paid per share (USD)³ 18.8 7.8 141% 1) A non-IFRS measure, for the calculation see the notes below. 2) A non-IFRS measure, for the calculation see an analytical review document ("Data book") available in conjunction with Consolidated IFRS Financial Results on the Company's web site. 3) Paid during the current period 4) Normalized on interim dividends and deposits with maturity of more than 90 days MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS The President of Nornickel, Vladimir Potanin, commented on the results: «2017 was an exceptionally important year for Nornickel as it was marked by the successful completion of a number of key development projects started in 2013-2014. With the upgraded Talnakh concentrator reaching its nameplate parameters and producing higher quality concentrates, Nadezhda smelting capacities expanded and Kola refining operations increased we managed to fully compensate for the idled metallurgical facilities of old Nickel Plant and increase production volumes of our key metals from own Russian feed by 7-15% year-on-year. In the end of last October, we launched the Bystrinsky project in Zabaykalsky Kray that became the largest mining operation built in Russia from scratch for the last ten years. For us it is not just a new asset that will deliver additional 70 thousand tons of copper and 250 thousand ounces of gold per annum, but also a perfect opportunity to implement the most advanced technological, social, human capital management and environmental solutions. As the global economic growth synchronized the optimism of investors returned to commodity market leading to a recovery of base metal and PGM prices in the second half of 2017. Therefore, our revenue was up 11% y-o-y to USD 9.1 billion and EBITDA amounted to USD 4 billion with a strong margin of 44%. Capital expenditures increased to USD 2 billion driven by the continuing downstream reconfiguration program, expansion of high-margin brownfield mining projects and the final stage of construction of Bystrinsky project. We continued investments in IT infrastructure including automated operating systems and shared service center. We have also finished a milestone project of delivering high-speed fiber cable to Norilsk. I would like to highlight that we took the advantage of favourable market conditions on global capital markets and historically low interest rates to substantially decrease our cost of capital. During the last year we prepaid expensive rouble loans for the total amount of RUB 60 billion, issued two Eurobonds for USD 1.5 billion with a historically low coupons for our Company, renegotiated the terms of bilateral credit facilities for the total amount of USD 2.5 billion and signed a USD 2.5 billion syndicated facility with a group of international banks at lowest rate available for Russian corporates. At the same time, we are not going to rest on our laurels and set even more ambitious goals for the years to come. The most important target for us is the cardinal improvement of environmental situation in Norilsk and Kola. Last year we decided to start Sulfur project that is aimed to decrease sulfur dioxide emissions in the Polar division by 75% by 2023. This is a colossal project that includes the construction of large facilities for the production of sulfuric acid with its further neutralization and will require from us around USD 2.5 billion of investments. As we believe in the future demand for our key metals we prepare a pipeline of new growth opportunities and within next couple of years will explore the possibility of development of South Cluster, further expansion of Talnakh Concentrator and joint venture with Russian Platinum to develop disseminated ores in the southern part of Norilsk industrial area. During the last five years we deliver industry-leading returns to our investors and I am sure that the realization of our plans for the next five years will give a huge impetus to the Company's development and proved for sustainable value creation for all shareholders». HEALTH AND SAFETY The lost time injury frequency rate (LTIFR) increased from 0.35 in 2016 to 0.43 in 2017, but remained in line with the global mining industry average. At the same time total recordable fatal accidents dropped 46% y-o-y (from 13 to 7) driven by the roll out of new corporate standards of safety, launch of video information systems and a risk control initiatives aimed at the reduction of safety-related risks. Each fatal accident has been reported to the Board of Directors and has been thoroughly investigated in order to prevent fatalities in future. The Company's management considers the health and safety of employees with a zero fatality rate as the key strategic priority and continues to implement a wide range of programmes to prevent occupational injuries. Overall, in 2017: · 38 internal audits of HSE management system were held; · 152 employees were fired for violation of cardinal health and safety rules (versus 148 in 2016); · 132 employees opted to refuse work assignments as they could potentially threaten their life and health (versus 162 in 2016). In 2017, Dupont Science and Technology LLC conducted an annual independent assessment of the current level of the occupational safety culture as well as changes to the HSE systems of the Group made during the year. According to this assessment, the company's integral score has been raised to 2.6 points in 2017 from 2.5 points in 2016 (1.4 points in 2014). METAL MARKETS Nickel in 2017 - price recovered in 2H on the back of strong global stainless and alloys demand; electric vehicles-related battery story

contributed to the positive sentiment; a reduction of Class 1 nickel output from sulphide deposits was offset positively by the booming nickel pig iron (NPI) production in Indonesia and recovery in Chinese output; combined LME and SHFE inventories were albeit down 55 thousand tons y-o-y, but remained high at approximately 70 days of global consumption at the year-end 2017. After a weak performance in 1H2017 driven by the removal of ore export ban in Indonesia and de facto cancelation of the suspension orders (result of a prior environmental audit) issued to nickel mines in Philippines, nickel price recovered strongly from USD 9,000 per ton in the end of June to USD 12,750 per ton by the end of December. This price performance was driven by a combination of macro- and industry-specific factors. On the one hand, the weakening US Dollar and improving sentiment towards global economic growth were supportive for all commodities prices. On the other hand, growing investors' interest towards nickel as one of the key raw materials for the prospective battery sector combined with a strong demand from stainless steel (STS) industry and moderate supply growth resulted in a sizeable nickel market deficit of 105 thousand tons. In 2017, the average LME nickel price increased 8% y-o-y to USD 10,411 per ton. Global nickel consumption in 2017 increased 5% y-o-y. While the growth rates of Chinese stainless demand were moderating in 2017 to 3% y-o-y from a very strong 10% growth in 2016, the nickel consumption in stainless steel in the rest of Asia increased over 27% y-o-y, propelled by the ramp-up of Indonesian STS mills, with the Americas' demand also strong, up 7% y-o-y owing to the output increase by largest US mills. European stainless demand was practically unchanged. Nickel demand in the battery sector expanded by a very impressive 29% to exceed 100 thousand tons on the back of a 40% rise in the battery electric vehicles (BEV) and plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEV) global production volumes. The battery sector demand for nickel however remained a small fraction of global demand, accounting for just under 5%. Global nickel supply in 2017 increased 2% y-o-y, mainly in the form of Class-2 nickel products produced from laterite ores. In 2017, Indonesia doubled its NPI production to over 170 thousand tons of nickel units, while also resuming the export of unprocessed ore, which amounted to 4 mln tons (approximately 40 thousand tons of nickel units) and were mainly destined to China. Ore supply from the Philippines were also recovering due to the policy change as the nickel mines, suspended as a result of 2016 environmental audit, were allowed to resume their operations. At the same time, production of Class-1 (high-grade) nickel decreased by approximately 60 thousand tons in 2017 , which was a result of the years of underinvestment into sulphide mines owing to weak nickel pricing environment, with additional production cuts related to the reconfiguration of nickel processing plants in Russia and Canada. Cathode nickel (a Class-1 product) suffered major production losses being down almost 150 thousand tons in the last two years. Therefore, while combined LME and SHFE exchange inventories decreased just over 10% or 55 thousand tons in 2017, the exchange stocks of full-plate cathodes were down almost 50% or 110 thousand tons. Since the full-plate cathodes are the preferred Class-1 nickel product for both the financial speculators and Chinese industrial consumers the tightening market balance of this specific product drove up its premiums to record high levels of up to USD 300 per ton (as published by price reporting agencies). Nickel outlook - neutral short-term, positive medium-term; in spite of anticipated solid demand growth rates in 2018 we expect nickel market deficit to reduce to 15 thousand tons from 105 thousand tons in 2017 owing to ramp-up of NPI production in Indonesia and recovery of ore export volumes from Indonesia and the Philippines; battery sector remains a highly prospective, but still a relatively marginal driver of global nickel demand; we expect it to become a material consumer of nickel possibly from 2020s onwards subject to the EV penetration growth; in the medium term, we see tightening Class 1 nickel market balance, thus commanding a premium over Class 2 products and potential nickel market bifurcation. In 2018, we anticipate economic growth in all key regions, which should be supportive of solid nickel demand. Primary nickel demand is expected to increase 6% y-o-y on the back of strong stainless steel output in China and continuing ramp-up of stainless production in Indonesia. We forecast another strong year in the demand in batteries as well as nickel alloys, with the latter being driven by expansion in aerospace and oil and gas sectors. However, the ongoing ramp-up of NPI capacities in Indonesia (which are expected to add 76 thousand tons in 2018) and the strong outlook for the export of ore from the country as export quotas are now exceeding 30 million wet tons (over 300 thousand tons of nickel units) are likely to result in an accelerated growth of supply, thus reducing substantially the major apparent market deficit of 2017. Upside risks to our nickel market base case forecasts in 2018 are related to weather conditions, which may impede shipments of ore from the Philippines and Indonesia to China, and potential regulatory action in the Philippines, where the government may yet again adjust its policy towards the mining sector. In the long run, we see very good prospects for the battery sector becoming the main driver of global nickel consumption. The forthcoming shift in favour of more nickel-intensive technologies (NCM and NCA) in battery cathode material alongside the growing share of electric vehicles in the global cars' production should drive up strongly the demand for Class 1 nickel products towards 2025. By this year, we forecast that an incremental annual increase in nickel uptake from batteries could exceed 500 thousand tons (which equals almost half of the current consumption of Class 1 nickel). Until then the price recovery will be subject to the drawdown of nickel exchange inventories, which remains at 70 days of global consumption. In addition, we see major potential for further substitution of Class 1 nickel products in STS with Class 2, thus making the former available to cover any incremental demand coming from the battery and other sectors. Copper in 2017 - strong price rally in 2H was supported by supply disruptions and solid investor demand on the back of improving global economic sentiment and weakening US Dollar; by the year end copper price settled above USD 7,000 per ton reaching a 3-year maximum. In 2017, copper price maintained a robust upward trend as the market sentiment was migrating from initially forecasted surplus to a balanced market with a marginal deficit of approximately 50 thousand tons as the supply disruptions in Chile and Indonesia came above expectations. Copper price volatility of the 1H 2017 diminished in the 2H 2017 as the investors' appetite towards commodities improved owing to improving global economic growth outlook, weakening of US Dollar and positive sentiment coming from the long-term EV story. A strong rally pushed copper price above USD 7,200 per ton by the year end. The average LME copper price in 2017 increased 27% y-o-y to USD 6,166 per ton. Copper outlook - neutral; price is well above the cash-cost curve; the market is expected to remain well-balanced in the medium term, while upcoming labour contracts re-negotiations in Chile and Peru may create upside risks in the short-term. We believe that the recent copper price rally, taking the price above USD 7,000 per ton was mostly driven by macro factors, including improving economic growth outlook, rising speculative investor demand (in part fueled by rising oil prices) and historically strong negative correlation against US Dollar. In 2018, we do not see any major demand growth triggers as the Chinese copper consumption (accounting for approximately 50% of the world's demand) growth rates are moderating to 3% annually, whereas EV revolution is yet to gain critical mass to trigger a step change in copper consumption. On the supply side, we expect that a number of large projects, which were delayed or put on hold in 2015-2016, will ramp-up in 2018-2019 to their full capacity as almost all of them are profitable at spot copper (and by-product) prices. We therefore forecast by-and-large balanced copper market in 2018, with a marginal deficit of less than 0.5% of consumption, and do not expect any further material increase in copper price. However, the upcoming expiration of a large number of collective bargaining agreements in Latin America pose, in our view, some risk of labour unrest at the copper mines with a total production volumes of approximately 6.9 mln tons (or 30% of global primary copper production). If the strikes cause major disruptions (as at Escondida a year ago) copper market may develop a larger deficit and lead to higher price volatility. Palladium in 2017 - a 42% y-o-y price rally driven by both solid industry fundamentals and tightness on the spot market; apparent deficit reached 0.8 mln troy ounces; palladium yielding a premium over platinum for the first time since 2001. In 2017, palladium was the best performing commodity in our core metals'

