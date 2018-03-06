Retirement house builder McCarthy & Stone said it expected first half revenues to be £2m higher year on year at £240m as average selling prices increased although offset by on lower completions. The company said current forward sales including legal completions were around 16% ahead of the prior year at £487m, supported by 50 new sales releases during the period, up from 32. "Trading has remained resilient during the first two months of the new calendar year and the new sales releases have ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...