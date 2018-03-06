Rotork said revenue and profit growth would be constrained by currency swings this year as the marker of industrial valve actuators reported an increase in operating profit for 2017. Adjusted operating profit for the year to the end of December rose 7.9% to £130.2m as revenue rose 8.8% to £642.2m. Excluding currency gains, profit rose 2.5% and revenue increased 2.3%. Reported pre-tax profit fell 11.5% to £80.6m as Rotork wrote down the valuation of assets linked to the oil market by £21.6m. ...

