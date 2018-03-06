Aggreko lost steam on Tuesday after posting full-year results in line with expectations, as it reported a drop in pre-tax profit on the back of weakness in the power solutions utility business. Pre-tax profit for 2017 fell to £195m from £221m the year before, while diluted earnings per share declined to 53.94p from 61.95p. Operating profit fell 8% to £229m, while group revenue was up 14% to £1.7bn and the dividend per share was flat at 27.12p. Cash flow during the year improved to £450m ...

