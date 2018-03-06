

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 05-March-18



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 05/03/2018 IE00BYPGT035 1125000 USD 13,272,072.77 11.7974



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 05/03/2018 IE00BQQ3Q067 2008585 USD 33,677,497.17 16.7668



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 05/03/2018 IE00BDF12W49 135152 USD 2,821,966.61 20.8799



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 05/03/2018 IE00BQZJBM26 1000000 USD 19,484,027.35 19.484



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 05/03/2018 IE00BZ1GHD37 500000 USD 5,467,461.80 10.9349



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 05/03/2018 IE00BYMLZY74 6650000 USD 73,037,596.78 10.9831



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 05/03/2018 IE00BQZJBX31 3730000 EUR 46,606,056.65 12.4949



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 05/03/2018 IE00BDF16007 30010 EUR 415,994.23 13.8619



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 05/03/2018 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,162,396.14 16.2346



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 05/03/2018 IE00BYQCZX56 981000 EUR 16,111,179.21 16.4232



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 05/03/2018 IE00BYQCZQ89 280010 GBP 3,055,516.40 10.9122



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 05/03/2018 IE00BVXBH163 3150000 USD 53,730,658.30 17.0574



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 05/03/2018 IE00BYQCZP72 2450000 USD 46,273,198.27 18.887



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 05/03/2018 IE00BQZJC527 3242725 EUR 56,473,688.47 17.4155



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 05/03/2018 IE00BDF16114 686000 EUR 10,135,990.95 14.7755



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 05/03/2018 IE00BZ56SY76 270000 EUR 4,075,020.28 15.0927



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 05/03/2018 IE00BZ56TQ67 332000 EUR 5,451,052.25 16.4188



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 05/03/2018 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,325,958.83 18.4161



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 05/03/2018 IE00BYQCZC44 281000 EUR 4,589,862.34 16.334



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 05/03/2018 IE00BVXBGY20 1540000 GBP 16,025,950.34 10.4065



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 05/03/2018 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,280,408.06 18.2889



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 05/03/2018 IE00BZ56RN96 106000 USD 2,177,604.19 20.5434



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 05/03/2018 IE00BZ56SW52 409394 USD 8,617,482.43 21.0494



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 05/03/2018 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,416,936.92 18.2237



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 05/03/2018 IE00BDGSNL04 312500 USD 5,694,685.13 18.223



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 05/03/2018 IE00BVFB1H83 1400000 EUR 18,532,299.33 13.2374



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 05/03/2018 IE00BYQCZL35 226250 CHF 4,299,946.69 19.0053



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 05/03/2018 IE00BYQCZJ13 891000 EUR 14,527,687.73 16.3049



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 05/03/2018 IE00BYQCZF74 680010 GBP 7,450,718.81 10.9568



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 05/03/2018 IE00BYQCZN58 2796000 USD 57,497,156.82 20.5641



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 05/03/2018 IE00BVXC4854 13737000 USD 224,021,646.93 16.3079



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 05/03/2018 IE00BYQCZD50 286837 USD 5,045,396.88 17.5898



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 05/03/2018 IE00BYPGTJ26 840000 GBP 4,393,178.46 5.23



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 05/03/2018 IE00BQZJBQ63 1681240 USD 31,878,287.89 18.9612



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 05/03/2018 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,050,109.78 16.1555



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 05/03/2018 IE00BD6RZZ53 130000 GBP 1,871,297.72 14.3946



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 05/03/2018 IE00BD6RZT93 22590 USD 412,430.91 18.2572



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 05/03/2018 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 342,188.96 21.3868



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 05/03/2018 IE00BZ56RG20 390000 USD 8,492,620.58 21.776



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 05/03/2018 IE00BQZJBT94 910000 USD 17,925,162.30 19.698



