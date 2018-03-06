Zurich - F10 FinTech Incubator and Accelerator today revealed that its Program Grand Opening had been a resounding success. Fifteen of the world's most promising startups in the innovative FinTech, InsurTech, and RegTech space pitched their pioneering ideas in front of a prestigious audience in Zürich's Limmat Hall. The event officially marked the launch Batch III of its P2 (Prototype to Product) Program, in which each of the fifteen is participating.

To get to this stage, the startups went through a demanding selection process, proving themselves over hundreds of other impressive applying candidates. The grand opening event was attended by investors, corporate members of F10, and industry journalists, many of whom expressed approval of the innovative ideas on show. Today the startups begin the masterclass sessions. Masterclass I will give the startups deep insight and the toolkit ...

