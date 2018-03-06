The residential segment saw an increase of 26% in new installations last year, with net metering continuing to drive the market.Over 12,500 new residential PV installations with a combined capacity of over 81 MW were connected to the grid in Poland in 2017, most of which were located in eastern and southern Poland. These are the new figures released by local solar association, SBF Polska PV, which used data from Polish power distributors, PGE, Tauron Dystrybucja, Enea and Energa. The results represent growth of 24% compared to 2016, when new additions for "micro-installations" totaled 65.6 MW. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...