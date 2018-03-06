Kemira Oyj: Kemira Performance Share Plan - directed share issue

Kemira Oyj

Stock Exchange Release

March 6, 2018 at 12.30 pm (CET+1)

Kemira Performance Share Plan - directed share issue

The Board of Directors of Kemira has on February 7, 2018 decided on a directed share issue related to the reward payment for the shares earned from the performance period 2017 of Kemira share-based incentive plan.



In the share issue, 149,328 Kemira shares held by the company have been conveyed without consideration to 77 key employees participating in the performance period 2017 in accordance with the terms and conditions of the plan. More detailed information about the launch and the terms and conditions of the plan is available in a stock exchange release published on December 16, 2014.



The decision on the directed share issue is based on the authorisation granted to the Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on March 24, 2017.



After the share delivery, the company holds a total of 2,839,607 own shares.

Kemira Oyj

Olli Turunen, Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel. +358 10 862 1255



Kemira is a global chemicals company serving customers in water intensive industries. We provide expertise, application know-how and chemicals that improve our customers' product quality, process and resource efficiency. Our focus is on pulp & paper, oil & gas and water treatment. In 2017, Kemira had annual revenue of around EUR 2.5 billion and 4,732 employees. Kemira shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

www.kemira.com (http://www.kemira.com)







