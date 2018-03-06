

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's wholesale price inflation eased in February to the lowest level in eight months, preliminary figures from Statistics Austria showed Tuesday.



Wholesale prices rose 2.1 percent year-over-year in February, slower than the 3.3 percent increase in January. The measure has been rising since December 2016.



Moreover, this was the weakest rate of increase since June last year, when prices had grown 1.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, wholesale prices dropped 1.0 percent from January, when it rebounded by 0.9 percent.



