06.03.2018 | 11:47
PR Newswire

Product Marketeer From Sandvine and Commercial Solution Manager From Ericsson Join Clavister to Catalyze Product Marketing and Fuel Commercial Growth

ÖRNSKÖLDSVIK, Sweden, March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Clavister (NASDAQ: CLAV), a leader in high-performance network security solutions, announces two new members, Thomas Vasen and Stefan Brodin, to the newly formed Marketing & Products department.

Thomas Vasen is an experienced communications and marketing professional with industry experience from Sandvine, Procera Networks and Digital Route in senior Product Marketing roles. He'll bring his formidable skills at commercial packaging of high-tech solutions and customer journeys to the marketing team and be instrumental in go-to-market execution.

Stefan Brodin-who's recent role at Ericsson as a Strategic Product Manager-is an expert at product management and customer experiences leading to commercial success. He'll join the team as a Commercial Solution Manager and will work closely with both the sales and the product management teams to implement concise packaged solutions for customers of Clavister's compelling technology.

"Having Thomas and Stefan on board is an invaluable strategic asset for Clavister as well as a terrific operational benefit that will help us achieve our ambitions at expanding commercial growth," states Clavister's Chief Marketing & Products Officer, Johan Edlund. "We're committed to a product development and marketing path that sees the company's strong technology find new customers who are absolutely going to benefit from our solutions."

For media requests or additional information please contact:

Sam Coleman, Vice President of Marketing and Corporate Communications

Sam.coleman@clavister.com

© 2018 PR Newswire