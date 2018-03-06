AlphaDesk Posts Stellar Growth

TORONTO, Mar. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --AlphaDesk, the cloud-based Order Management and Portfolio Management System provider to hedge funds and other investment managers, signed sixty-eight (68) new name clients since opening offices in New York and London eighteen months ago.

Kevin Galliers, COO, commented, "Our growth during 2017 reinforces our velocity as a cloud-based provider. And with the run-up to MiFID II in Europe we on-boarded six new clients per month, on average, during the second half of the year, demonstrating the responsiveness of SaaS implementation."

Galliers continues, "For 2018, hedge funds and asset managers will continue to prioritize a single solution approach to order/execution management, portfolio management and portfolio accounting to rationalize operating costs and facilitate investment decision-making. Our mission is to prove that the buy-side can realize the cost-saving and reliability benefits which are available to other financial technology markets that utilize cloud deployment of a single code-base architecture and a SaaS commercial model."

About AlphaDesk

AlphaDesk delivers real-time order, portfolio, and operations management tools to fund managers. The managed cloud service supports multiple portfolios, strategies, asset types, currencies and custodians in a single, integrated solution. Using cutting edge cloud technologies AlphaDesk achieves unparalleled performance, functionality, and value for money.

