Greenbrier to Exhibit at Middle East Rail 2018

LAKE OSWEGO, Oregon, March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) will be exhibiting at Middle East Rail conference March 12-13, 2018 in Dubai, UAE. Mr. James Cowan, Senior Vice President & President, Greenbrier International, will be a featured speaker at the conference where he will discuss the topic, "Freight Rail Efficiency and Innovation". Greenbrier invites all visitors to Middle East Rail 2018 to join us:

Venue: Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre, Dubai, UAE

Greenbrier Stand: C90

Contact: Thomas Jackson, Vice President

Email: Tom.Jackson@gbrx.com; mobile phone: 00+1 330-321-6301

Middle East Rail 2018 is the largest rail conference and expo in the Middle East, North Africa & Central Asia. It features more than 7,500 visitors, more than 300 exhibitors, more than 600 government officials and speakers from the largest rail companies in the world.

About Greenbrier

Greenbrier, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets. Greenbrier designs, builds and markets freight railcars and marine barges in North America. Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland and Romania that serves customers across Europe and in the nations of the GCC. Greenbrier builds freight railcars and rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. We are a leading provider of wheel services, parts, railcar management & regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads and related transportation industries in North America. Greenbrier offers freight railcar repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through a joint venture partnership with Watco Companies, LLC. Through other unconsolidated joint ventures, we produce industrial and rail castings, tank heads and other components. Greenbrier owns a lease fleet of over 8,000 railcars and performs management services for 353,000 railcars. Learn more about Greenbrier at www.gbrx.com.

