Display Market to Surpass $20bn by 2024: Global Market Insights, Inc.

The global forecast report "Display Market Size By Application (ATM [By Display Size {7", 8", 10", Above 10"}, By Resolution {700x340 pixels, 800x600 pixels}], POS Terminals [By Display Size {10", 12", 15", 17", 19", 20"}, By Resolution {1024x768 pixels, 1366x768 pixels, 1280x800 pixels}], Kiosks [By Display Size {15" - 17", 17" - 32", 32" - 65", Above 65"}, By Resolution {1024x768 pixels, 1280x1024 pixels, 1920x1080 pixels}]), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, UAE, And South Africa), Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2017 - 2024" by Global Market Insights, Inc. says Display Market is predicted to cross USD 20 billion by 2024.

Display market is expected to grow over the forecast time span due to growing adoption of touch-enabled screens in retail applications. The brick-and-mortar retailers are increasingly adopting touch-screen systems to enhance customer interaction to remain competitive in the industry. The touch-enabled kiosks are being adopted to a large extent as these systems allow the customers browse through different product offerings easily. This is encouraging the retailers to increasingly implement these systems, positively impacting the industry growth.

Furthermore, the self-service technology is penetrating at a fast pace and is being adopted by retailers, restaurant owners, and warehouses & distribution centers to enhance the operational efficiency. This is poised to propel the adoption of several types of kiosks such as self-checkout kiosks, ticketing kiosks, and food-ordering kiosks. Self-checkout kiosks were estimated to have shipped over 45 thousand units in 2016. This is projected to fuel the kiosk display market growth over the next few years.

Growing penetration of e-commerce, online payments, and mobile payments is anticipated to bode well for the display market in POS applications. Several economies including China, India, Japan are shifting toward cashless economies. Initiatives such as demonetization and digitization in India have resulted in the large-scale adoption of POS systems, accelerating the industry growth. POS system manufacturers are investing increasingly in providing end-to-end encryption solutions to process payments safely and securely. This is encouraging the end users to use POS systems, which is expected to augment the display market.

Lack of standardization in the manufacture of displays is expected to challenge the industry growth in the next seven years. The offerings by the vendors differ according to the size, resolution, and costs. This refrains the device manufacturers from switching to different screen vendors, making it difficult for the small vendors to expand their reach in the industry. Furthermore, the replacement of these components become difficult and costly due to the lack of standardized products, thus decelerating the display market growth.

The 10" ATM display market is projected to grow rapidly over the forecast time span due to increasing deployment of multi-function ATMs. The banks and financial service providers are focusing on the deployment of multi-function ATMs to decrease the number of branches and enhance the functionality of the existing ATMs. 17" - 32" kiosk display market is expected to grow significantly owing to the high quality offered by these devices and lower space requirements in small places such as retail stores.

The 1024x768 pixels display market is expected to witness fast growth over the forecast time span owing to the high degree of vision comfort offered by the devices with this resolution. The system operators are exposed to high-brightness screens throughout the day and it becomes very important to ease their vision while operating these systems. 1024x768 pixels resolution provides high clarity and visibility, thus propelling the 1024x768 pixels industry growth.

South Korea display market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast timespan owing to the increasing number of manufacturers and the ability of these companies to manufacture components at a low cost. The semiconductor and display vendors in the region are rapidly expanding their manufacturing capabilities to cater to the rapidly increasing demand for these components. For instance, Jusung Engineering, a display and semiconductor manufacturing equipment supplier announced that it will invest more than 20% of its annual sales to manufacture new photovoltaic and display equipment products.

Key players in the display market include Fujitsu Limited, Displax S.A., Aplus Display Technology, Co., Ltd., Advantech Co., Ltd., and Ingenico Group. Vendors such as Ingenico Group, NCR Corporation, and NEC Corporation, undergo stringent quality control standards to manufacture high-quality components. With the steadily growing industry, the display market players are investing in R&D to gain a competitive advantage. For instance, in February 2017, SFA Engineering, a South Korea-based display manufacturer announced that it is planning to increase investment-to-sales ratio from 3 percent to at least 10 percent. This will allow the company to increase investments in R&D to gain a competitive advantage.

