sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 06.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

6,77 Euro		+0,02
+0,30 %
WKN: A0HGQF ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5 Ticker-Symbol: MF6 
Aktie:
Branche
Nanotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Scale
1-Jahres-Chart
MAGFORCE AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MAGFORCE AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,725
6,765
14:32
6,72
6,79
14:33
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MAGFORCE AG
MAGFORCE AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MAGFORCE AG6,77+0,30 %