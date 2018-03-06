Symphony Software Foundation: Open Source Strategy Forum Announces 2018 Event in London and Opens Call for Papers

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Symphony Software Foundation (https://hubs.ly/H0bbchH0) (the Foundation), the nonprofit organization fostering open source software innovation in financial services, will be hosting its second Open Source Strategy Forum (https://hubs.ly/H0bb7pG0) on November 14, 2018. Following a successful 2017 event at BNY Mellon in New York City, the Open Source Strategy Forum moves this year to London, another global epicenter of financial services and the fintech revolution. The Call For Papers (https://hubs.ly/H0bb6MV0) and Sponsor (https://hubs.ly/H0bb6My0)Application (https://hubs.ly/H0bb6My0) links are open today.

Last year's inaugural event attracted over 300 attendees from the world's leading financial services institutions, fintechs, integrators, and vendors. The program featured keynotes from thought leaders across open source and financial services, 28 presentations, and several interactive panel sessions. It featured industry-leading speakers such as Amber Baldet (J.P. Morgan), Jim Jagielski (Capital One, The Apache Software Foundation), John Stecher (Barclays), whurley (William Hurley of Goldman Sachs), Heather Meeker (O'Melveny & Myers), Nithya Ruff (Comcast), Cynthia Rich (GitHub), and Joe McCann (NodeSource).

This year, OSSF maintains its focus on executives, senior technologists, and compliance professionals from financial services firms seeking to drive innovation through open source. It will also expand its focus to engage financial services developers consuming, building, and contributing to open source technology. Abundant networking time will be built into the schedule to foster collaboration and community building.

Attendees will hear from financial technology leaders about how to leverage open source to accelerate their business goals. They'll also learn how to implement best practices for open source collaboration, integrate open source into the enterprise software supply chain, and overcome the technical and compliance hurdles unique to financial services. The event is produced by the Symphony Software Foundation, which has a diverse membership across financial services institutions and platform organizations, as well as proven experience in facilitating open source innovation in financial services.

"Adopting the open source methodology is only a part of the equation. Like in any change management process, business value ultimately drives decisions at all levels. It's only when executives realize the "why"-the true potential of leveraging open source in furthering their business strategy-that fruitful open source engagement will happen," said Gabriele Columbro, Executive Director, Symphony Software Foundation. "This year's Open Source Strategy Forum will bring together Wall Street leaders and the grassroots developer community to make that engagement a reality, marrying the needs of the modern technical workforce with the requirements of decision-makers."

Jim Jagielski, Co-Founder and Vice Chairman, Apache Software Foundation, said, "This event is an important and increasingly vital opportunity for financial services to obtain real-world knowledge related to consuming and contributing back to open source software under unique fintech conditions. Last year's inaugural event was a supreme success and filled a long-standing void in the finserv ecosystem by focusing directly on the issues and solutions applicable to that community. As financial services companies drive towards innovation and a true digital strategy, the Open Source Strategy Forum is the premier, 'go-to' conference and a 'must-attend' event."

The Open Source Strategy Forum hosts talks from bank executives, open source and enterprise thought leaders, and experienced attorneys. Sessions will range from short TED-style talks to longer, in-depth sessions related to both business and technology strategy challenges, as well as developer content on innovative open source fintech technologies.

