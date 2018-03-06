Curetis / Curetis subsidiary Ares Genetics wins incubator stay in Silicon Valley . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Amsterdam, the Netherlands, San Diego, CA, USA, and Holzgerlingen, Germany, March 06, 2018, 06:00 am EST - Curetis N.V. (the "Company" and, together with Curetis USA Inc. and Curetis GmbH, "Curetis"), a developer of next-level molecular diagnostic solutions, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Ares Genetics GmbH (Vienna, Austria) has been selected as a winner of the "GoSiliconValley" competition of the Austrian Economic Chambers (WKO). Ares Genetics is one of 14 Austrian companies selected for a WKO-sponsored stay of several weeks in an incubator in Silicon Valley, California in the coming months, aimed at supporting networking with potential strategic partners, customers and investors from the U.S.

Ares Genetics, founded in Vienna in 2017, is developing data-driven solutions for the diagnosis and therapy of infections caused by antibiotic-resistant pathogens, one of the world's most pressing healthcare problems. The company has already established collaborations with partners in the international diagnostics and pharma industry.

The "GoSiliconValley" competition is part of the international trade initiative "go international" by the Austrian Federal Ministry for Digital and Economic Affairs and WKO. It aims at providing promising Austrian start-ups and SMEs a rapid entry into the U.S. market and access to U.S. venture and growth capital. Winners were selected by a U.S.-Austrian jury of renowned finance and industry experts.

"The growing number of infectious diseases caused by antibiotic-resistant pathogens is an enormous challenge for healthcare systems world-wide. In the U.S., it has been identified as a priority healthcare issue that is being addressed by a National Action Plan. Therefore, it has been our goal since the founding of Ares Genetics to also establish our technology platform together with U.S. partners in North America," said Dr. Andreas Posch, Managing Director of Ares Genetics GmbH. "We are very pleased we won the jury's confidence with our unique database of proprietary genetic antibiotic resistance markers and clinical decision support applications, which we are building based on this collection. GoSiliconValley will give us better access to potential U.S. customers, partners, and investors, and we see this as a great opportunity to substantially accelerate our business development plans for the U.S."

"GoSiliconValley perfectly matches our ongoing partnerships in Asia and Europe. In China we are collaborating with BGI Group, an excellent partner for Ares Genetics' business model. In Europe, we are in advanced negotiations with further partners. WKO's support in the U.S. comes at an ideal point in time not just for Ares Genetics but also for Curetis, as we are expecting a near-term FDA clearance decision for our first U.S. products, the Unyvero Instrument Platform and LRT Lower Respiratory Tract Cartridge," added Dr. Achim Plum, also Managing Director of Ares Genetics GmbH and CBO of Curetis Group.

About Curetis and Ares Genetics

Founded in 2007, Curetis is a molecular diagnostics company which focuses on the development and commercialization of reliable, fast and cost-effective products for diagnosing severe infectious diseases. The diagnostic solutions of Curetis enable rapid multi-parameter pathogen and antibiotic resistance marker detection in only a few hours, a process that today can take up to days or even weeks with other techniques.

To date, Curetis has raised EUR 44.3 million in an IPO on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Brussels and private equity funds of over EUR 63.5 million. Furthermore, Curetis has entered into a debt financing facility with EIB for up to EUR 25 million. The company is based in Holzgerlingen near Stuttgart, Germany. Curetis collaborates with Heraeus Medical, pharmaceutical companies, and has entered into several international distribution agreements covering many countries across Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

In 2017, Curetis established Ares Genetics GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Curetis GmbH, in Vienna, Austria. Based on the GEAR database acquired in 2016 from Siemens and its ARES Technology Platform, Ares Genetics develops and commercializes advanced data-driven solutions for the diagnosis and therapy of infectious diseases.

For further information, please visit www.curetis.com (http://www.curetis.com) and www.ares-genetics.com .

