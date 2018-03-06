Imperas Extends Industry-Leading Growth with New Marketing VP, to Expand Strategic Presence in IoT, Automotive, Security and RISC-V Applications

Imperas Software Ltd., the leader in high-performance virtual platforms and software simulation, today announced the appointment of Kevin McDermott as vice president of marketing. His charter includes strategic planning, high-value market segmentation and analysis for penetration and sales acceleration, as well as product marketing, pricing and packaging, demand generation, ecosystem partnerships, and overseeing corporate communications and analyst relations.

"Imperas has enjoyed great growth in the Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, security and RISC-V application markets," said Simon Davidmann, Imperas president and CEO. "We are very pleased to have Kevin join our company. His experience and successful track record will help us expand to our next stage of development, and understand, address, and solve our customers' critical issues."

With over 25 years of experience, McDermott brings a wealth of marketing expertise in semiconductor, processor IP, embedded, and IoT. Prior to joining Imperas, he was a principal analyst for IoT at ABI Research, focused on connected embedded and IoT, including value chains for IP, SoCs, software, standards and ecosystems. Earlier, as an independent consultant, he advised on industry dynamics for connected embedded and IoT applications. Previously, McDermott was director of IoT segment marketing at Imagination Technologies; and at ARM, he held the positions of director of market development for ARMv8 64bit tools and software; director of licensing; and director of CPU product marketing. Earlier, McDermott worked in MIPS Technologies microprocessor marketing; as LSI Logic director of wireless marketing; and as Atmel Corporation business development manager. McDermott holds a BS in Microelectronics and Microprocessor Applications from Newcastle University.

"I am impressed with Imperas technology, and the success it has enjoyed by delivering the industry's most innovative and comprehensive virtual platforms virtual prototyping environments and models," said McDermott. "I am excited to join an already strong team, to further accelerate its reach."

Imperas has enjoyed exceptional growth, continuing to expand as the leader in virtual platforms, and revolutionizing embedded software development. Markets include IoT, automotive, communications, consumer electronics, security, RISC-V applications and other embedded arenas.

