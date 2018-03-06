Deutsche Hospitality Expands Its Brand Portfolio: MAXX by Steigenberger Launches

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Germany, March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Deutsche Hospitality is presenting a new hotel brand. MAXX by Steigenberger will be joining Steigenberger Hotels and Resorts, Jaz in the City and IntercityHotel in its portfolio in future. The group launched its new Deutsche Hospitality umbrella brand just under 18 months ago with the intention of instigating further hotel brands. This latest addition represents a robust continuation of the course of growth the company has embarked upon and targets a part of the market that was previously vacant.

MAXX by Steigenberger will occupy the upscale segment and thus fill an existing space between the brands Steigenberger Hotels and Resorts (luxury and upper upscale), IntercityHotel (upper mid-scale) and Jaz in the City (lifestyle). Deutsche Hospitality's CEO Thomas Willms explained that the group was taking this step in order to make better use of the available opportunities and to accelerate growth. "Up until now, we have been operating with three strong hotel brands. Their positioning has, however, imposed highly restrictive requirements regarding the respective destinations, locations and properties. For this reason, we have regularly had to reject projects that were not a good fit for this portfolio. MAXX by Steigenberger possesses more flexible hardware standards and this provides us with the leeway we need to pursue qualitative and quantitative growth".

The name affix "by Steigenberger" spells out the quality commitment which Deutsche Hospitality associates with the new brand. Clear stipulations aligned with the standards of Steigenberger Hotels and Resorts are in place for aspects such as service, staff and F&B. At the same time, however, the brand is able to embrace different destinations, locations and room sizes and the architecture of individual hotels. "The respective hotels are permitted to have their own character," continued Mr. Willms. "The important thing is for each property to be coherent in itself. This gives owners and franchise partners the chance to achieve affiliation with Deutsche Hospitality via a modest rebranding investment, thus allowing them to benefit from our established sales channels and know-how."

The brand launch of MAXX by Steigenberger is in line with the group's strategy of striving for expansion both within its German language domestic base and in the burgeoning international growth markets. The new brand will act as a crucial lever for the generation of even more dynamism in this process. Specific negotiations for the first MAXX by Steigenberger hotels are already underway, and initial locations are expected to be announced shortly.

You can find the brand video here:

http://www.deutschehospitality-presentations.com/brandvideos/maxx_video_b2b.html



Current press information is available in our press portal.

MAXX by Steigenberger is a Deutsche Hospitality brand. MAXX is new, charismatic and places the focus on the essential. Its motto "MAXXimize your stay" emphasises the importance of comfortable beds, the popular Steigenberger breakfast and the MAXX Coffee Ritual. Deutsche Hospitality operates three further brands. Steigenberger Hotels and Resorts boasts 60 hotels housed in historic traditional buildings and lively city residences and also offers health and beauty oases set at the very heart of nature. Jaz in the City has hotels in Amsterdam and Stuttgart which reflect metropolitan lifestyle and draw upon the local music and cultural scene. And IntercityHotel includes 40 upper modern upper mid-scale urban hotels, all of which are located within easy walking distance of railway stations or airports.

Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com )

Press contact

Deutsche Hospitality "‚ Lyoner Straße 25 "‚ 60528 Frankfurt am Main

Jannah Baldus "‚ Tel: +49 69 66564-360 "‚ Fax: +49 69 66564-424

E-mail: jannah.baldus@deutschehospitality.com

Facebook

Twitter

YouTube

http://www.deutschehospitality.com

http://www.steigenberger.com "‚ http://www.maxxhotel.com "‚http://www.intercityhotel.com "‚ http://www.jaz-hotel.com