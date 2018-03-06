Irish house builder Cairn Homes saw pre-tax profits hit 6m in its most recent trading year, as a turnaround in sales pulled the company out of the red and free of the 2.8m loss seen a year earlier. Cairn grew revenues from 40.9m to 149.5m in in the twelve months leading to 31 December, selling 418 new homes at an average of 315,000 each. Operating profits rocketed more than 400% year-on-year to 14.9m during the period from the 3.6m seen in 2016. Cairn had kicked off building on eleven new sites ...

