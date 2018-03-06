Shares in entertainment and leisure sector investor Challenger Acquisitions tumbled on Tuesday after the Guernsey-based group made an application to the Financial Conduct Authority for the admission of almost 39m new shares to the London Stock Exchange. Challenger alloted 38,826,686 new ordinary shares of £0.01 each, made up of 31,159,458 shares in relation to the conversion of certain convertible notes and a further 7,667,228 shares relating to the interest applied to the convertible notes. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...