AIM-listed Begbies Traynor said on Tuesday that third-quarter trading was in line its expectations, as it announced the acquisition of Springboard Corporate Finance. In an update for the quarter to the end of January 2018, the company said revenue and profit were up in the year-to-date, reflecting improved year-on-year performance in business recovery and advisory services. It said the year-on-year increase in corporate insolvency appointments experienced in the first quarter of calendar year ...

