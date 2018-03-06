Baron Oil's shares jumped over 6% on Tuesday after the company revealed it will earn a 5% working interest in a UK licence through a farmout agreement with Corallian Energy. The UK Continental Shelf Licence P1918 contains the Colter Prospect in Bournemouth Bay which is planned to be drilled in the second or third quarter of 2018 at a cost of £6.4m subject to regulatory approvals. Independent oil and gas exploration and production company Baron Oil will pay 6.67% of the costs for the appraisal ...

