AIM-quoted vehicle retailer Cambria Automobiles traded in line with its board's expectations during the first five months its current financial year, "albeit behind the corresponding period in 2016/17" on both a total and like-for-like basis. A weaker new car market applied pressure to sales volumes in the period, although extraordinary earnings throughout the 2017 calendar year helped to enhance Cambria's average group margins across the five-month period, with new vehicle unit sales dropping ...

