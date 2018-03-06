FTSE 250 healthcare company Syncona said on Tuesday that its portfolio company, Autolus, has made a confidential submission of a draft registration to the US Securities and Exchange Commission about a potential initial public offering. Syncona, which is the largest shareholder in Autolus, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specialising in the development and commercialisation of next-generation engineered T-cell therapies, said the process is still in the preliminary stages and an IPO ...

