Zaha Hadid Architects Joins Open Source Wood

WASHINGTON, March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Metsä Wood is pleased to announce that London based Zaha Hadid Architects has joined the Open Source Wood initiative - the pioneering open innovation project aimed at facilitating knowledge sharing and growth in modular wood construction.

The collaboration kicks off in the early part of 2018 and includes adesign proposal for a multi-story residential structure using woodelements from the Open Source Wood web library as the primary building material.

"We've been engaged in our ownresearch projects onprefabrication and modularity in building design and specifically around the use of timber. We believe in a collective, multi-disciplinary approach to problem-solving and welcome the collaborative possibilities of the Open Source Wood initiative." says Henry Louth of Zaha Hadid Architects.

Open Source Wood is a continuation of Metsä Wood's project Plan B, launched in 2015 as an ambitious blueprint to explore the possibilities of using wood in urban construction. Since its inception in June of 2017 Open Source Wood has attracted the attention of professionals and media around the globe.

'We're excited to have a world renowned architectural firm such as Zaha Hadid architects participating in Open Source Wood. They bringunprecedented design excellence and knowledge to the project and we value the inspired point of view they bring regarding the possibilities ofmodular wood construction.We look forward to the outcome of their design work." says Mikko Saavalainen, SVP Business Development Metsä Wood.

Learn more about Open Source Wood and how you can participate: http://www.opensourcewood.com

Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA) has redefined architecture for the 21st century with a repertoire of projects that have captured imaginations across the globe. Receiving the highest honours from civic, professional and academic institutions worldwide, ZHA is one of the world's most consistently inventive architectural studios-collaborating with visionary clients, communities and industry experts to deliver transformational projects on six continents.

Images: https://databank.metsagroup.com/l/rsvbsg2dhvNJ

For more information, please contact:

Viivi Kylämä, Marketing Manager, Metsä Wood

Tel. +358-40 820-9850, viivi.kylama@metsagroup.com

For press information in UK, please contact:

Matt Trace, Director, Defero Communications

Tel. 07828663988, matt@deferouk.co.uk

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/metsa-wood/r/zaha-hadid-architects-joins-open-source-wood,c2465706

The following files are available for download: