Japanese engineering company, JGC has been awarded a contract for the construction of a 49 MW (AC) power plant in Southern Vietnam. The contract has been signed with Gia Lai Electricity Joint Stock Company, a subsidiary of the TTC Group.JGC will provide turnkey EPC services to a 49 MW (AC) PV project in the Krong Pa district of Vietnam's Gia Lai Province. Construction is set to be completed this autumn. The project's owner, Gia Lai Electricity Joint Stock Company (GLE) plans to sell energy generated at the project under Vietnam's feed-in tariff system for renewable energy, which was announced ...

