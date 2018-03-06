

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's industrial production growth eased at the start of the year, data from the Central Statistical Bureau showed Tuesday.



Industrial production climbed a calendar-adjusted 4.2 percent year-over-year in January, slower than December's 5.5 percent rise. The measure has been rising since September 2016.



Among main groups, manufacturing production advanced 4.4 percent annually in January, while mining and quarrying output registered a moderate increase of 0.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production dropped a seasonally adjusted 1.6 percent from December, when it rose by 1.2 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX