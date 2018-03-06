SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC: SolarWinds Democratizes Network Path Analysis with Release of Traceroute NG Free Tool

AUSTIN, Texas, March 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SolarWinds (http://www.solarwinds.com/?CMP=PUB-PR-NETWLD-SW_WW_X_CR_X_AW_EN_PRGEN_TXT-SRM-20180306_X_X_X-X), a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today unveiled SolarWinds Traceroute NG, a free network diagnostic tool that effectively maps hop-by-hop performance across modern, hybrid networks and through firewalls. The new free tool enables IT professionals and network administrators to monitor performance and pinpoint bottlenecks rapidly across networks connecting critical services and applications, whether these resources are running on-premises or in the cloud.

After its introduction 30 years ago, Traceroute quickly became an indispensable diagnostic tool for troubleshooting networks. Over time, however, it has not adequately evolved to keep pace with modern networks and hybrid IT environments, limiting its usefulness. As a result, users lacked an easy tool for ad hoc network troubleshooting short of investing in a full monitoring solution.

With the new Traceroute NG, SolarWinds is offering a free replacement for this popular, but obsolete tool. The company leveraged its cutting-edge NetPath technology to deliver next-generation diagnostics that are fully functional for use with modern networks and security architectures. Traceroute NG will empower customers to troubleshoot network issues more effectively with data that shows accurate path information. It simulates real application traffic to map paths across networks and through firewalls, delivering results in seconds and showing a live view of changes in latency and packet loss when network routes change.

"Network performance is the currency of user experience, as well as business performance in many cases, so it's imperative that IT professionals can get accurate data to effectively manage responsiveness and availability," said Christoph Pfister, executive vice president and head of products, SolarWinds. "With Traceroute NG, we've replaced a fan-favorite tool with something that really works on modern hybrid IT networks. We're confident it will become the tool IT pros use first when troubleshooting their networks and applications."

Traceroute NG Highlights:

SolarWinds Traceroute NG integrates new functionalities and capabilities designed for the latest technologies and networks. Features include:

Accurate path analysis and visibility via CLI from the source to the destination, with the ability to identify the number of hops, respective IP addresses, host names, packet loss, and latency

Continuous probing to see path changes easily

Ability to switch the probe type with various command arguments to imitate real application traffic

Creation of a log file containing the path number and trace information

Availability

The SolarWinds Traceroute NG free tool is available immediately for systems with Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows Server 2012 R2, or Windows Server 2016.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2f41c83e-a2d6-43ee-9106-ad495877a1b7 (http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2f41c83e-a2d6-43ee-9106-ad495877a1b7)