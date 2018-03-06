Dried Yeast Market to Witness Enhanced Demand From Food & Beverage and Pharmaceuticals Industry Till 2022 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global dried yeast market is segmented on the basis of application, end user industry, distribution channel and geography. Yeast is a fungus that converts starch and sugar resulting into alcohol and carbon dioxide. Yeast is an essential ingredient for bakery and confectionary industry.

Active dry yeast is extensively used in wine industry for instant process of fermentation of grapes. The active dry yeast possesses lower activity than other type of yeast such as compressed yeast. Yeast is a daily required item in home and used for fermentation process. Also, it does not result in any side effects which again helps in the growth of global market of dried yeast. The production of active dry yeast is mainly from the molasses, which is the end product of sugarcane/ sugar manufacturing plants thus the production cost involved is also low.

The market of dried yeast is increasing due to the multiple use of instant dry yeast in the food & beverage and pharmaceutical industry. With the arrival of new market players in the global market is anticipated to boost the growth of dried yeast industry globally during the forecast period. Instant dry yeast is now used very much in the field of biotechnology in order to make biofuels from agricultural food waste. Instant dry yeast is also used to make various kinds of chemicals. The instant dry yeast market is mainly driven by end user industries such as bakery and brewery.

The cost of production of instant dry yeast is also very low as it mainly comes from molasses which is the end product of sugarcane, hence the cost of instant dry yeast is low, which is expected to drive the market of instant dry yeast to a great extant in the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the global dried yeast market is segmented into fermentation and clinical research. Among these segments "fermentation" is expected to grow to a great extent in the forecast period as there is numerous amount of use of instant dry yeast in the food and beverage industry. The demand for instant dry yeast is also more as it offers shorter rising time than any other dry yeast.

On the basis of end user industry, the global dried yeast market is segmented into food & bakery and brewery. On the basis of distribution channel, the global dried yeast market is segmented into medical stores, supermarkets/ hypermarkets and online stores. A "medical store" segment is anticipated to hold a relatively higher share in the instant dry yeast market followed by conventional stores.

On the basis of geography, the global dried yeast market is segmented into Asia Pacific, Latin America, North America, Europe and Middle East & Africa. Europe and North America is expected to be the leader of dried yeast market share globally and is expected to be dominant in the forecaster period. In European region, countries like Germany and France are the key market for instant dry yeast. In terms of revenue, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the third leading contributor in the dried yeast industry followed by Latin America.

The global key players in the dried yeast industry are Lessaffre Group, AB Mauri, Lallemand, Leiber, Pakmaya, Alltech, DCL Yeast, National Enzyme, Algist Bruggeman, Kerry Group, Kothari Fermentation, Hagold Hefe GmbH, Asmussen GmbH, Angel Yeast, Forise Yeast, Guangdong Atech, ACH Foods, Fleischmann's Yeast, LALLEMAND Inc., AB Mauri Food Inc., Jiuding Yeast, Xinghe Yeast and Bio Sunkeen.

