Acencia Debt Strategies - First Interim Liquidation Distribution

ACENCIA DEBT STRATEGIES LIMITED (IN VOLUNTARY LIQUIDATION) (THE "COMPANY')

First interim distribution announcement

At an extraordinary general meeting of the Company held on 29 December 2017, shareholders passed resolutions to wind-up the Company and appointed Linda Johnson and Ashley Paxton of KPMG Channel Islands Limited as joint liquidators (the "Liquidators').

The Liquidators announce their intention to make a first interim distribution (the "First Interim Distribution') of:

USD $1.640490 per ordinary USD share issued

The First Interim Distribution will be effected pro rata to the holdings of ordinary USD shares on the register at the close of business on 26 February 2018 (the "Record Date').

The First Interim Distribution will be paid by way of USD cheques drawn upon a USD clearing bank posted on Friday 9 March 2018 to the shareholder's registered address as at the Record Date.

If this cheque payment is not in your local currency and you would like to convert it please visit http://ips.linkassetservices.com/ or email IPS@linkgroup.co.uk in order to find out how to do this.

Following payment of the First Interim Distribution the remaining Net Asset Value ("NAV') of the Company is estimated to be USD $0.045910 per ordinary USD share issued. Please note that this is an estimated figure and is subject to change. The remaining NAV of the Company is expected to be distributed to shareholders by way of a second and final distribution on receipt of a number of audit hold-back positions from the Company's investments. The audit hold-backs are expected to be received in June 2018.

Enquiries:

The Liquidators

Linda Johnson and Ashley Paxton

Glategny Court

Glategny Esplanade

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 1WR

Tel: 01481 721 000

restructuring-ci@kpmg.com