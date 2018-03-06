Western Selection Plc - Disposal of shares in Swallowfield PLC

Disposal of shares in Swallowfield PLC

WESTERN SELECTION PLC

(the "Company')

Disposal of shares in Swallowfield PLC ("Swallowfield')

The Company announces that on 5 March 2018, it sold 120,000 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the capital of Swallowfield at 330 pence per share.

Following the transaction, the Company now holds 1,300,000 ordinary shares in Swallowfield which represents 7.71% of Swallowfield's issued share capital.

Edward Beale, a non-executive director of the Company, is a non-executive director of Swallowfield.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 (MAR).

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

