Western Selection Plc - Disposal of shares in Swallowfield PLC

London, March 6
Disposal of shares in Swallowfield PLC
WESTERN SELECTION PLC
(the "Company')
Disposal of shares in Swallowfield PLC ("Swallowfield')
The Company announces that on 5 March 2018, it sold 120,000 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the capital of Swallowfield at 330 pence per share.
Following the transaction, the Company now holds 1,300,000 ordinary shares in Swallowfield which represents 7.71% of Swallowfield's issued share capital.
Edward Beale, a non-executive director of the Company, is a non-executive director of Swallowfield.
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 (MAR).
The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
