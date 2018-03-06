

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - BayWa (BYWG) reported that its preliminary 2017 EBIT increased to 171.3 million euros from 144.7 million euros, prior year. The company noted that a one-off effect from the sale of the BayWa AG headquarters in Munich, which was completed in the previous year, also contributed to the increase in EBIT in 2017.



The Group's revenues for 2017 were approximately 16.1 billion euros compared to 15.4 billion euros, prior year.



The Board of Management of BayWa AG will propose a 5 cent increase in the dividend, to 90 cents per share, to the Supervisory Board.



BayWa AG will publish detailed figures on 29 March 2018.



