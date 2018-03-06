PROACTIS strengthens global presence with 35 customer wins in new and core markets

PROACTIS, a global Spend Control and eProcurement solution provider, today released details of a series of new multi-national projects that highlight the company is gaining traction in its new and core markets around the world, due to its widening solution portfolio and dedicated commercial teams following the merger with Perfect Commerce.

Building on a successful financial year ending July 2017 and a business transformative acquisition during August 2017 which doubled the size of the Group, PROACTIS continues to see significant strength for business transformation initiatives across a wide variety of vertical sectors. Organisations are adopting the latest digital technologies to support improved savings, productivity and responsiveness, while reducing risk.

Some of these new customers include:

Over 15 Councils and Government agencies are using PROACTIS to transform their spend management and eCommerce processes.

An East Coast American University has selected PROACTIS to help consolidate purchasing processes across multi-site locations and to leverage its buying power.

A large hospitality group in France, running 600 independent hotels throughout continental Europe, is implementing PROACTIS to bring operational efficiencies to hotel members and transform procurement.

A US State Government organisation supporting 50-plus state agencies and schools and a population of more than one million people has selected the PROACTIS end-to-end eProcurement platform.

A UK Not-for-Profit organisation is using PROACTIS to streamline its purchasing, invoicing and expense processes to support straight-through processing efficiencies.

A Netherlands-based global financial institution is using PROACTIS to extend its strategic sourcing to Germany and Turkey.

A leading healthcare management company based in the UK is implementing PROACTIS to support growth by ensuring operational efficiency and rigorous spend management practices.

A global legal firm selected PROACTIS to gain better visibility and control of spend across the entire organisation, especially for its significant IT spend.

A large US restaurant chain is using PROACTIS Sourcing Services to expand its procurement capacity and achieve greater savings across a wide range of direct and indirect categories.

A bank based in Belgium, that also operates in the Netherlands and Luxembourg, has selected PROACTIS Source-to-Contract solutions to maximise efficiency, control and cost savings across its procurement processes.

These new customer successes show great progress for the group, and prove PROACTIS is truly building a platform for growth. PROACTIS already helps over 1,000 organisations around the world to transform the way they do business, in ways that add the greatest bottom-line value for them, while improving the way buyers and suppliers engage and interact.

Hamp Wall, Chief Executive Officer at PROACTIS, said: "2017 was a transitional and very successful year for PROACTIS and we have already hit the ground running this year. Our success is built on significant investment in the business and our people to ensure that we continue to provide the highest levels of service for our customers so that they gain and sustain value. Recent growth has been fuelled by the increasing awareness among companies that significant savings and greater efficiencies are possible through better spend management practices."

