Merus N.V.: Merus to Present at the Cowen & Co. 38th Annual Health Care Conference

UTRECHT, The Netherlands, March 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merus N.V. (Nasdaq:MRUS), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative bispecific antibody therapeutics (Biclonics), today announced that Ton Logtenberg, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the Cowen & Co. 38th Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 13, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors page of the Company's website, http://www.merus.nl (http://www.merus.nl/). An archived presentation will be available for 90 days.

About Merus N.V.

Merus is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative full-length human bispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Biclonics. Biclonics, which are based on the full-length IgG format, are manufactured using industry standard processes and have been observed in preclinical and clinical studies to have several of the same features of conventional human monoclonal antibodies, such as long half-life and low immunogenicity. Merus' most advanced bispecific antibody candidate, MCLA-128, is being evaluated in a Phase 2 combination trial in two metastatic breast cancer populations. MCLA-128 is also being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in gastric, ovarian, endometrial and non-small cell lung cancers. Merus' second most advanced bispecific antibody candidate, MCLA-117, is being developed in a Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with acute myeloid leukemia. The Company also has a pipeline of proprietary bispecific antibody candidates in preclinical development, including MCLA-158, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells and is being developed as a potential treatment for colorectal cancer and other solid tumors, as well as MCLA-145, which is designed to bind to PD-L1 and a non-disclosed second immunomodulatory target, which is being developed in collaboration with Incyte Corporation. For additional information, please visit Merus' website, www.merus.nl (https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=nhmflY0T6wo9Us1z8ScUHiMDWvXgKANZM09wXNr1yNhU7Qbskp0Q8HgSTZYVOs5yZIFf1Plezfmqa462iabpLA==).

