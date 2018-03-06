InnovMetric Software Inc.: InnovMetric and South African Business Partner Launch PolyWorks SouthAfrica

QUEBEC CITY, March 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnovMetric Software Inc., the leading provider of universal 3D metrology software solutions, and its South African business partner, Mr. George Sansoni, today announced the launch of PolyWorks SouthAfrica, a joint venture created to expand the sales of the PolyWorks universal 3D metrology software platform in South Africa.

Producing components and over half a million assembled vehicles of all types annually for the local and international markets, South Africa hosts a significant automotive industry with direct ties to major multinational OEMs such as BMW, Ford, Volkswagen, Daimler, and Toyota. As these companies have built strong business links between their South African operations and other international stakeholders, the conditions are ideal to grow the PolyWorks market share locally and globally.

PolyWorks SouthAfrica will market PolyWorks to VIP accounts and supply high-end services to South African customers, including technical support, training, metrology process consulting, and software customization. In addition, PolyWorks SouthAfrica will provide technical sales assistance to InnovMetric metrology hardware partners located in the South African region.

"George Sansoni is the ideal partner for this new venture, having over 28 years of experience in reselling and supporting 3D metrology hardware and software products, including 9 years representing the PolyWorks solution in South Africa. With his vast experience in CNC CMM metrology, he'll be able to assist our South African customers who want to standardize their portable and CNC CMM metrology operations on a common platform," said Marc Soucy, President of InnovMetric.

"When I saw PolyWorks running on a CNC CMM for the first time two years ago, I was as excited as a child in front of a candy jar. Because the PolyWorks CNC CMM and portable metrology workflows are fundamentally similar, I could start operating PolyWorks on a CMM very quickly. I had never seen such user-friendly CMM software before. I'm excited by this opportunity to bring the power of the PolyWorks universal 3D metrology software platform into the hands of South African companies," commented George Sansoni, General Manager of PolyWorks SouthAfrica.

PolyWorks SouthAfrica started its operations on March 1, 2018.

About InnovMetric Software

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Quebec, QC, Canada, with subsidiaries worldwide, InnovMetric Software Inc. is the leading provider of universal 3D metrology software solutions. The world's largest industrial manufacturing organizations (Toyota, GM, Volkswagen, Honda, BMW, Daimler, Ford, Rolls-Royce, Pratt & Whitney, Boeing, Embraer, Bombardier, Apple, and many more) trust InnovMetric's PolyWorks software solutions and associated technical services to maximize the benefits of 3D measurement technologies for their engineering and manufacturing applications.

With its subsidiaries and joint ventures, InnovMetric has 340 employees in 16 countries: Canada, United States, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Spain, Czech Republic, Netherlands, Sweden, Turkey, South Africa, India, Thailand, China, and Japan.

For more information about InnovMetric Software, please visit: innovmetric.com (https://www.innovmetric.com/)

Contact: Antoinette THIBEAULT, Director of Marketing Operations, InnovMetric Software

Tel: 1-418-688-2061 x309

Email: athibeault@innovmetric.com (mailto:athibeault@innovmetric.com)

Website: www.innovmetric.com (http://www.innovmetric.com/)

