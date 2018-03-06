Moody's Analytics announced today that its technology has been selected by Arion Bank for both Basel III and IFRS 9 compliance.

Arion Bank, one of Iceland's leading banks, will use the Moody's Analytics RiskConfidence platform for impairment calculations and IFRS 9 requirements. It will also use the Moody's Analytics RiskAuthority software for Basel III compliance and regulatory reporting. In implementing both solutions, Arion Bank will gain flexibility to meet both its present and future compliance and regulatory needs.

The RiskConfidence solution helps financial institutions analyze their portfolios and comply with IFRS 9 requirements. This solution also helps banks to create a holistic and granular view of their assets and liabilities, enabling them to leverage enterprise-wide analytics for effective ALM and liquidity risk management.

The RiskAuthority software offers a comprehensive end-to-end Basel III solution covering data management, regulatory capital calculations, and reporting. This integrated solution enables banks to consolidate and store required Basel I, II, and III data such as assets, liabilities, off-balance sheet exposures, counterparties, ratings, risk drivers, and market data all on one platform.

"Arion Bank's decision to use Moody's Analytics risk and capital management solutions as part of our internal risk management framework was driven by the flexibility the solutions offer to support Basel III compliance, IFRS 9 implementation requirements, and streamlined regulatory reporting," said Dr. Gísli Óttarsson, CRO of Arion Bank. "The modularity of the solution supports our compliance needs, from Basel III and IFRS 9 to ALM and stress testing, from a strategic and integrated risk management platform."

"We are delighted that Arion Bank has selected Moody's Analytics solutions to address its compliance and regulatory reporting needs," said Andrew Bockelman, Managing Director at Moody's Analytics. "As financial institutions worldwide face increasing pressure from their regulators to meet Basel III and IFRS 9 compliance, our solutions help them to meet those challenges from a centralized, streamlined, and automated data management source."

Click here to learn more about Moody's Analytics IFRS 9 and Basel III solutions.

About Moody's Analytics

Moody's Analytics helps capital markets and risk management professionals worldwide respond to an evolving marketplace with confidence. The company offers unique tools and best practices for measuring and managing risk through expertise and experience in credit analysis, economic research, and financial risk management. By providing leading-edge software, advisory services, and research, including the proprietary analysis of Moody's Investors Service, Moody's Analytics integrates and customizes its offerings to address specific business challenges. Moody's Analytics is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO), which reported revenue of $4.2 billion in 2017, employs approximately 11,900 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 41 countries. Further information is available at moodysanalytics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180306005844/en/

Contacts:

Moody's Analytics

LONDON

Tracey Scott, 044.207.772.5207

Assistant Vice-President

Corporate Communications

tracey.scott@moodys.com

or

NEW YORK

Justin Bursztein, 001.212.553.1163

Senior Communications Strategist

Corporate Communications

justin.bursztein@moodys.com