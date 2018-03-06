Oliver Wyman, global management consultancy and wholly owned subsidiary of Marsh McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC), announced today it has acquired 8works, a leading design thinking firm. Twenty-one 8works employees based in the UK and Silicon Valley, will be part of Oliver Wyman's Organizational Effectiveness practice.

John-Paul Pape, Partner and Global Head of Oliver Wyman's Organizational Effectiveness Practice said, "Having worked with 8works on several successful projects, we know they share our passion for finding breakthrough answers for clients and a real drive to deliver amazing results. They will help strengthen the firm's capabilities across design thinking, experiential engagement and co-creation and allow our clients to become more agile and efficient in a rapidly changing business landscape."

Co-founders Angrez Saran and Mike Moylan-Jones have said: "For the past 14 years, we've been helping ambitious organisations design their futures, unlock big challenges and engage people at scale. In the past year, we've been increasingly working with Oliver Wyman and their clients, and we're delighted to be invited into their family. Clients love Oliver Wyman for their expert insight into analytical problem solving and we have found we complement this by engaging the emotional side of change. We're excited to help enhance their collaboration and design thinking platform and look forward to moving forward together into a new space of creating the future of consulting."

8works was founded in 2003 and is exclusively focused on helping organizations achieve transformation projects by leveraging collaboration techniques and applying the principles of design to the way people work. The firm has helped companies across a range of industries including financial services, healthcare, energy and technology deliver measurable impact and accelerate results.

For more information about Oliver Wyman's Organizational Effectiveness Practice, please click here.

About 8works

8works is a team of 21 business and creative consultants with two design centres in London and Silicon Valley. The 8works team help accelerate results through high impact design events, embedded client transformation hubs and creative communications. They work to unlock a spectrum of business challenges and are typically engaged on vision and strategy activation, business model design, mission critical problem solving and much more. For more information visit 8works.com, and follow 8works on Twitter @8worker

About Oliver Wyman

Oliver Wyman is a global leader in management consulting. With offices in 50+ cities across nearly 30 countries, Oliver Wyman combines deep industry knowledge with specialized expertise in strategy, operations, risk management, and organization transformation. The firm has more than 4,700 professionals around the world who help clients optimize their business, improve their operations and risk profile, and accelerate their organizational performance to seize the most attractive opportunities. Oliver Wyman is a wholly owned subsidiary of Marsh McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC). For more information, visit www.oliverwyman.com. Follow Oliver Wyman on Twitter @OliverWyman.

