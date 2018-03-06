Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Kforce' Quarterly Revenue Grew 5.1%; Adjusted EPS Surged 25%

Stock Monitor: Barrett Business Services Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

Kforce' revenues for the quarter ended December 31, 2017, were $342.6 million compared to $326.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2016, an increase of 5.1% on a billing day basis. The Company's reported numbers exceeded analysts' estimates of $340 million.

During Q4 2017, Kforce' selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expense as a percentage of revenues was 24.0%, down 120 basis points from 25.2% in Q4 2016.

Kforce's net income was $6.1 million, or $0.24 per share, for Q4 2017 compared to $9.2 million, or $0.36 per share, for Q4 2016. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act ("TCJA") resulted in a remeasurement of the Company's net deferred tax assets, which negatively impacted fourth quarter net income by $5.4 million, or $0.21 per share.

Kforce' adjusted earnings per share was $0.45 for Q4 2017, up 25% compared to earnings of $0.36 per share in Q4 2016. The Company's earnings beat Wall Street's estimates of $0.43 per share.

Kforce reported total revenues for the year ended December 31, 2017, of $1.36 billion, an increase of 2.9% compared to $1.32 billion for the year ended December 31, 2016.

For FY017, Kforce's net income was $33.3 million, or $1.30 per share, which represented increases of 1.6% and 4.0%, respectively, compared to FY16.

Segment Results

Kforce' Flex revenues of $332.4 million increased 5.6% in Q4 2017, on a billing day basis, from $314.7 million in Q4 2016. For the reported quarter, Tech Flex recorded gross profit margin of 27.2%, down 30 basis points from 27.5% in the year ago corresponding period.

Cash Matters

During Q4 2017, Kforce's operating cash flows were $23.7 million compared to $10.1 million in Q4 2016. The Company repurchased approximately 451 thousand shares of common stock on the open market at a total cost of approximately $10.8 million in the reported quarter.

The Company's Board of Directors declared a first quarter cash dividend on Kforce's common stock of $0.12 per share. The cash dividend will be payable on March 23, 2018, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 09, 2018.

Outlook

For the first quarter of 2018, Kforce is forecasting revenues in the range of $343 million to $347 million. The Company is estimating gross profit margin for the upcoming quarter in the band of 29.0% to 29.2% and Flex gross profit margin of 26.5% to 26.7%. Kforce is projecting operating margin of 3.8% to 4.2% and earnings per share of $0.35 to $0.38.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 05, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Kforce's stock marginally advanced 0.18%, ending the trading session at $27.10.

Volume traded for the day: 270.19 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 129.00 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 5.04%; previous three-month period - up 4.23%; past twelve-month period - up 7.11%; and year-to-date - up 7.33%

After yesterday's close, Kforce's market cap was at $720.05 million.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 17.90.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.77%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Staffing & Outsourcing Services industry. This sector was up 0.9% at the end of the session.

