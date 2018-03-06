Active-Investors: Free Research Report as GGP's Quarterly Revenues Grew 3% and FFO Advanced 12%

Stock Monitor: Hospitality Properties Trust Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended December 31, 2017, GGP recorded revenues of $627.38 million, up 3% compared to $610.34 million in Q4 2016. The Company's revenue numbers fell short of analysts' estimates of $651.7 million.

During the full fiscal year 2017, GGP's revenues totaled $2.33 billion versus $2.35 billion in FY16.

GGP's same store net operating income (NOI) increased 1.3% and 1.6% for the three-month and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2017, respectively, from the comparable periods of last year.

For Q4 2017, GGP's adjusted NOI was $629 million compared to $617 million in Q4 2016, reflecting an increase of 1.9%. The Company's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) were $603 million during the reported quarter compared to $583 million in the year earlier same quarter, representing an increase of 3.4%.

For Q4 2017, GGP's net income attributable to common shareholders was $202 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, compared to $236 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. For FY17, the Company's net income attributable to common shareholders was $657 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, compared to $1.29 billion, or $1.36 per diluted share, in FY16.

During Q4 2017, GGP's funds from operations (FFO) were $465 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, compared to $412 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. The Company's reported FFO numbers surpassed Wall Street's estimates of $0.47 per share. For FY17, GGP's FFO were $1.50 billion, or $1.57 per diluted share, compared to $1.47 billion, or $1.53 per diluted share, in FY16.

Operating Results

GGP's same store leased percentage was 96.7% at the end of Q4 2017. The Company's initial NOI weighted rental rates for signed leases that have commenced in the trailing twelve months increased 13.0% on a suite-to-suite basis compared to the rental rates for expiring leases.

For the trailing twelve months, GGP's NOI weighted tenant sales per square foot (less than 10 thousand square feet) were $703, reflecting an increase of 1.8% over the prior year. The Company's holiday NOI weighted sales (November and December) increased by 5.2%.

GGP's tenant sales (all less anchors) decreased 0.5% on a trailing 12-month basis; but increased 1.9% when excluding apparel sales. The Company's holiday sales (November and December) increased 0.5%; and increased 3.4% excluding apparel sales.

Investment Activities

GGP's development and redevelopment activities totaled $1.5 billion, of which approximately $1.4 billion was under construction and $0.1 billion was in the pipeline.

Warrants to purchase approximately 84 million shares of GGP's common stock were exercised by Brookfield Asset Management Inc. on October 06, 2017; Abu Dhabi Investment Authority on October 25, 2017; and Future Fund Board of Guardians on November 02, 2017. The Company received approximately $551.2 million in consideration.

During Q4 2017, GGP disposed 100% of the Shops at Fallen Timbers for $21.0 million.

Guidance

On November 13, 2017, GGP made a public announcement confirming that the Board received an unsolicited proposal from Brookfield Property Partners. The Company has not provided guidance at this juncture.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 05, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, GGP Inc.'s stock climbed 1.38%, ending the trading session at $21.35.

Volume traded for the day: 3.51 million shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period - up 2.89%

After yesterday's close, GGP Inc.'s market cap was at $20.32 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 30.99.

The stock has a dividend yield of 4.12%.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the REIT - Retail industry. This sector was up 1.0% at the end of the session.

