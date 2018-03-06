Robert Ronning: PayVida Hires Senior VP of Partner Sales to Accelerate Growth

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2018 / PayVida Solutions Inc. ("PayVida" or the "Company"), a Canadian payment processing company revolutionizing the way commerce happens around the world, announced today that Steve Eazell is joining the Company's executive leadership team as Senior Vice President of Partner Sales. In his role, he is responsible for growing revenue with ISO's, Agents, ISV's, etc.

"We are thrilled to bring Steve to the PayVida leadership team as he is both respected and admired in the industry and more importantly he exhibits all the qualities we are looking for in our fast growing Company," said Robert Ronning, Co-Founder at PayVida. "Since founding the company in 2013, we have quickly established ourselves as leaders in the Canadian fintech community. With a growing list of customers on our platform, our next step was to bring a team member on to further develop our channel and partner strategy. Steve's resume, which includes tapping into the majority of payment ISO's across North America and the onboarding of almost 1500 ISO's in 10 short years, will be a key factor in helping us achieve our sales targets."

Mr. Eazell is a highly accomplished and experienced payments executive with over 25 years working within various industries that include bankcards, fintech, and payments processing. Mr. Eazell has a track record of leading sales teams in high growth organizations to exceed revenue targets while reducing operational costs and driving efficiencies. Through his years working within the payments industry he has developed a global network that consists of Banks, ISO's, Sales Agents and Offices, ISV's, VAR's, PSP's, Resellers and Processors. Prior to joining PayVida, Mr. Eazell held leadership roles at numerous high growth organizations that include, Secure Payment Systems, First Data, and FIS/eFunds.

"I am thrilled to join the PayVida team as they represent an innovative, forward-thinking, and well-managed organization currently at a pivotal point in their growth trajectory," said Steve Eazell, Senior Vice President of Partner Sales. "In a short amount of time the PayVida team have proven themselves to be industry leaders in the fintech and payments space, and there is no question they will be a company to watch in the coming years."

PayVida's innovative technology is designed with flexibility in mind and allows users to turn their computers into payment processing terminals with its web-based payment processing software and simple invoicing system that automates payment collection and processing. At PayVida, innovation is founded on the core belief that getting paid should be the easiest part of running a business, not the hardest.

About PayVida Solutions Inc.

PayVida Solutions Inc. is a Canadian payment processing company that is revolutionizing the way commerce happens all around the world. PayVida's innovative payment solutions, ranging from traditional terminals to smartphone-based card readers to desktop payment processors, are making it easier than ever for businesses of every size to do what every successful business needs to do - get paid. At PayVida, technology doesn't have to limit business - rather, it drives business.

