SRAX to Present at the Inaugural LD Micro Virtual Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2018 / Social Reality, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a digital marketing and data management platform delivering the tools to reach and reveal valuable audiences, announced it will participate in the inaugural LD Micro Virtual Conference on Thursday, March 8 at 7:00 AM PST /10:00 AM EST. Chairman and CEO Christopher Miglino will deliver the presentation and answer questions from investors.

You can access the presentation at the following links: at the conference or at the company website.

The conference will be held via webcast and will feature over 60 companies in the small / micro-cap space.

View SRAX profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/SRAX

About SRAX

SRAX (Social Reality, Inc.; NASDAQ: SRAX) is a digital marketing and data management platform delivering the tools to reach and reveal valuable audiences. SRAX's machine-learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify brands and content owners' core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels. Through an omnichannel approach that integrates all aspects of the advertising experience into one platform, SRAX discovers new and measurable opportunities that amplify campaign performance and maximize profits. For more information on how SRAX delivers a digital competitive advantage to surpass today's marketing challenges, visit www.srax.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Investor Contact Information:

Kirsten Chapman, LHA Investor Relations, +1 415 433 3777, srax@lhai.com

SOURCE: SRAX